Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sends RBs Blunt Message After Costly Fumbles

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is drawing a hard line when it comes to protecting the football.

Following Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Macdonald appeared on his radio show with Seattle Sports on Monday, October 12, and delivered a blunt message about ball security after another disastrous performance from Seattle’s running backs.

“To me, that’s more non-negotiable,” Macdonald said of protecting the football. “The ball shouldn’t be in jeopardy when we’re carrying the ball. Period. It shouldn’t.”

Macdonald’s comments came after Seattle committed four turnovers against San Francisco, including two lost fumbles by running backs George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. The 49ers turned three of those giveaways into 21 points, providing the difference in a three-point Seattle loss.

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Mike Macdonald Calls Seahawks’ Fumbling Problem ‘Non-Negotiable’

Macdonald made it clear that ball security isn’t an occasional emphasis in Seattle’s practices. It’s a fundamental requirement that his team works on every day.

“We work it every day. We stress it every day. We attack the ball every day,” Macdonald said. “We do carrying-the-ball fundamentals. It’s like tackling.”

He later added, “That’s our lifeline. We cannot do anything to put anything in jeopardy. We have to be absolutely airtight, rock solid with our fundamentals when we carry the football. Period.”

The message was particularly striking given Seattle’s struggles against San Francisco.

Holani fumbled twice, losing one, while Wilson also lost a fumble. Holani finished with just seven rushing yards on four carries, while Wilson managed 61 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts.

The most damaging mistake came just before halftime, when Holani lost the football near Seattle’s goal line and 49ers rookie Gracen Halton recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Instead of entering halftime trailing by one point, Seattle faced an eight-point deficit.

And the issue extends beyond Sunday’s game. The Seahawks have already committed nine turnovers through five games, a troubling trend for a team that has repeatedly emphasized complementary football.

Could Seahawks Make Changes at Running Back?

Macdonald’s remarks also raise questions about how Seattle will handle its running back rotation heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Despite Holani’s fumbles, Macdonald continued using him against the 49ers. The coach has emphasized making decisions that give Seattle the best opportunity to win, both immediately and over the long term.

“We have to do what we gotta do to go win the game,” Macdonald said during Monday’s appearance. “That’s how we’re going to make our decisions.”

However, Seattle doesn’t have many proven alternatives available.

Rookie Jadarian Price remains on injured reserve with a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet continues working his way back from a torn ACL suffered during last season’s playoffs.

Macdonald has indicated that Charbonnet is not expected to return against Denver, leaving Wilson, Holani, Velus Jones Jr. and newcomer Robert Henry Jr. among Seattle’s backfield options.

The Seahawks also explored the possibility of adding veteran Joe Mixon last week but ultimately declined to sign him following a workout and physical.

That leaves Macdonald facing an uncomfortable decision: continue trusting the running backs who struggled against San Francisco, or turn to less-established alternatives in hopes of fixing a problem that has already cost Seattle games.

Macdonald Says Seahawks Must Find Solutions Quickly

Macdonald’s frustration wasn’t limited to the running backs. He also pointed to Seattle’s broader offensive inconsistency, saying the Seahawks have struggled to string together successful plays and establish their preferred style of football.

“It’s frustrating,” Macdonald said. “We don’t have time to complain or get all upset. We have to go attack it. We have to go find solutions.”

The coach acknowledged that he was too emotional following Sunday’s defeat and revisited the game Monday morning with a clearer perspective.

He also addressed quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw two interceptions against the 49ers, emphasizing the importance of command, sound reads and decision-making late in plays.

For Macdonald, those are correctable mistakes. But correcting them has become increasingly urgent.

Seattle is now 3-2 after surrendering 21 points off turnovers in a narrow divisional loss. With only four days between games, Macdonald has little time to solve the problem before the Seahawks face Denver on Thursday night.

And after Monday’s comments, the standard for his running backs couldn’t be clearer: The football cannot be put in jeopardy.