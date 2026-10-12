NFL Issues Explanation for Dre Greenlaw Ejection in Seahawks Game

The Seattle Seahawks had some tense moments in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and a head official is explaining why they chose to toss a Niners linebacker from the game.

Officials ejected Dre Greenlaw after video replay showed him headbutting Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV. The Seahawks weren’t able to take advantage, however, falling 32-29 to their NFC West rivals.

After the game, officials explained exactly why they singled out Greenlaw from a scuffle between multiple players.

Officials Explain Dre Greenlaw Ejection

As reporter Tom Pelissero of The Ringer noted, officials utilized a new rule to review the play and eject Greenlaw.

“49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was ejected for headbutting Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV under a new rule that allows the league office to eject players for non-football acts even if they’re not flagged,” Pelissero wrote. “The NFL saw the replay and told officials to disqualify him.”

Pool reporter Brady Henerson spoke after the game with Mark Butterworth, the league’s vice president of instant replay. Butterworth explained that the league had a review process before ejecting Greenlaw, and that the call came from the league office after it was clear that he commited a non-football infraction.

“We have a specific process we go through,” Butterworth said. “Troy Vincent let us know that the player was ejected, so then I communicated with the field to inform them that number 57 was ejected from the game for a non-football act.”