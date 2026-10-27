Seahawks Land Fan Favorite Playmaker Immediately After Blockbuster Trade in ‘Robbery’

It has been a busy day for the Seattle Seahawks, and the franchise still has plenty of time to make additional moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. Hours after striking a blockbuster trade for an 8-Time Pro Bowler, the Seahawks announced four more roster moves.

Seattle turned heads by landing Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in a major deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks are also reuniting with two playmakers, including a fan favorite.

Seattle re-signed wideout Montorie Foster Jr. to the team’s practice squad days after releasing the playmaker. Additionally, the Seahawks brought back wide receiver Malick Meiga to the team’s practice squad.

Fans may remember Foster as one of the stars from the “Hard Knocks” series with the Seahawks during the preseason.

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Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks News: Seattle Announce 2 WR Signings & 2 Roster Cuts Before Bears Game

To make room for Meiga and Foster, the Seahawks released fullback Jackson Acker and linebacker Josh Ross. Like Foster, Meiga has bounced on and off the Seahawks roster.

Meiga also had a short stint with the Carolina Panthers.

“Meiga, an undrafted rookie out of Coastal Carolina, initially signed to Seattle’s practice squad in September, then was released earlier this month,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote in an October 27, story titled, “Seahawks Sign Montorie Foster Jr. & Malick Meiga To Practice Squad.” “Meiga spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers after signing as an undrafted free agent.

“Prior to transferring to Coastal Carolina for two seasons, Meiga started his college career at Penn State. Born in the Ivory Coast and raised in Montreal, Meiga was also selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round of this year’s CFL draft.”

Seahawks’ Trade for Pro Bowl Guard Quenton Nelson With Colts Described as ‘Highway Robbery’

As for the Nelson trade, Seattle gave up a 2027 third rounder and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for the All-Pro guard. Emerald Spectrum’s Corbin Smith described the Seahawks’ trade for Nelson as “highway robbery.”

“John Schneider, Seahawks Commit HIGHWAY ROBBERY Trading for Quenton Nelson,” Smith detailed in an October 27, message on X.

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed’s Injury Could Open Up Opportunities for Other Wide Receivers

Following a standout offseason and training camp, Foster has struggled to find a consistent role given the Seahawks’ depth at wide receiver. Seattle is dealing with an injury to Rashid Shaheed which could open up opportunities for other receivers.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has frequently praised Foster.

“I’m saying the same thing as you guys are,” Macdonald said of Foster during a September 8, media session, per Seattle Sports. “It’s great. He’s doing a great job for himself. He just really is.

“I don’t have anything else to add, except he’s doing a phenomenal job.”