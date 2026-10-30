Seahawks Abruptly Cut Ties With $6 Million 78-Game Playmaker Days Before Bears Game

It has been a busy week for the Seattle Seahawks who made a series of roster moves ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears. To make room for new players, one Seahawks playmaker is looking for a new home.

Seattle signed tight end Ben Sims to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday, October 27. The Seahawks released tight end Josiah Deguara in a corresponding roster move.

Deguara has played in 78 games during his seven NFL seasons. Most recently, Deguara played one game this season with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to joining the Seahawks.

Seattle signed Deguara on October 18, following his release by Philadelphia. Less than two weeks later, the Seahawks are moving on from the veteran tight end.

Deguara has earned more than $6 million over his NFL career.

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Has Been Cleared to Practice

The Seahawks received good news as rookie running back Jadarian Price returned to practice after a stint on injured reserve. Price is eligible to return to play against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike Macdonald left the door open for Price and Zach Charbonnet to play against Chicago. Macdonald added that it is also possible that neither running back is able to suit up versus the Bears.

Grey Zabel Will Move From Left Guard to Right Guard Following Quenton Nelson Trade

By far, the biggest move of the week for the Seahawks is the blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. The addition means that Grey Zabel will be moving from left guard to right guard as Nelson slides into his traditional position.

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to acquire Quenton Nelson,” Macdonald said of the trade, per Seahawks.com. “I think John (Schneider) and his team did a great job of making that happen and we’re excited for him to join our squad, join the 12s.

“Also, I think our offensive line probably played their best game of the season this past Sunday night. And I just want to be clear; this isn’t like a commentary on any of our personnel or anything like that.”

Seahawks Signed TE Ben Sims to Practice Squad Before Bears Game

The addition of Sims gives Seattle insurance at tight end with someone who has NFL experience. Sims has appeared in 45 games during his NFL career.

“Sims, who went undrafted out of Baylor in 2023, initially signed with the Vikings as a free agent, then was claimed by Green Bay after Minnesota waived him prior to the start of his rookie season,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote in an October 27, story titled, “Seahawks Sign TE Ben Sims To Practice Squad.”

“Sims appeared in all 34 games over his first two seasons, starting six while catching eight passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He split the 2025 season with the Packers and Vikings, appearing in 14 games, including two starts for Minnesota,” Boyle added.

“Sims has 11 catches in his career for 93 yards and one touchdown. Sims spent training camp and the preseason this year with the Dolphins, then was waived/injured prior to the start of the regular season.”