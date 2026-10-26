Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate News Hours After Win vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a major win against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the victory came at a cost. Seattle sustained several injuries to key players during the win, and the team may be without multiple stars for the foreseeable future.

The Seahawks are preparing to be without their franchise left tackle. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Charles Cross sustained a high-ankle sprain.

Cross is expected to miss the Seahawks’ upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. The star could be sidelined even longer depending on how his recovery unfolds.

“Seahawks OT Charles Cross, who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, has a high-ankle sprain and will miss time, the MRI revealed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in an October 26, message on X.

“The hope is he’s back in 1-2 weeks, but it depends on how rehab goes.”

Seahawks News: LT Charles Cross & WR Rashid Shaheed Both Sustained Injuries vs. Chiefs

Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed also left the game with a knee injury. Shaheed was unable to return to play against the Chiefs, but there are some positive signs the star’s injury is not believed to be serious.

“Mike Macdonald tells @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk on @SeattleSports that the ‘early returns are positive’ on Rashid Shaheed’s knee and that they’re still waiting on imagine results on Charles Cross’ ankle,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted.

“Both left the game last night and didn’t return.”

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Is Expected to Return to Practice But Playing Status vs. Bears Is Uncertain

It is not all bad news in Seattle as the Seahawks should eventually be getting reinforcements at running back. Rookie Jadarian Price is eligible to return to play against the Bears, but Seattle is uncertain of his status beyond practice.

Zach Charbonnet has been practicing but inactive on gamedays.

“The plan is for JD to practice this week and then (with the) game status and all that, we don’t know yet,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald noted during his weekly “Brock and Salk” appearance on October 26.

Seahawks Defense Held Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker to 14 Carries for 36 Yards in Seattle Return

Much has been made about the Seahawks’ decision not to make an aggressive push to re-sign Kenneth Walker. Seattle’s defense was able to hold Walker in check with the running back posting 14 carries for just 36 yards in a losing effort.

“Our guys played great, man,” Macdonald noted after the team’s win agains the Chiefs, per Seahawks.com. “They’re just a bunch of warriors. We had some guys that were banged up that played through some things that went in the game.

“You watch really the effort of our football team, really over the last few weeks the effort that they’ve played with, the physicality, going into a short week playing the way they did against Denver, then coming back and putting themselves in a position to play the way they did today,” Macdonald added.

“How do you not just tip your cap to those guys. We love our group. We have a great group.”