Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate News on Blockbuster NFL Trade Days Before Bears Game

The Seattle Seahawks have already made moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10, but the franchise continues to be linked to additional deals. One potential move to watch is whether Seahawks general manager John Schneider will acquire a veteran running back to provide a boost to the team’s offense.

It sounds like the price just went up for one star playmaker Seattle has been frequently linked to in ongoing NFL rumors. If the Seahawks are going to land Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the franchise will need to give up a “premium haul” in order to meet Indianapolis’ asking price, per The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

The Colts are looking for something similar to what the Carolina Panthers received in exchange for Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

“The Colts have already been offered a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for Taylor—and they immediately rejected it,” Pelissero wrote in an October 31, story titled, “Inside the Trade Market: The Latest on Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr., Maxx Crosby, and More.” “Even after trading Nelson and Buckner, the Colts aren’t in fire sale mode.

“Taylor is only 27, he is the face of the franchise, and he just signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August. The Colts won’t deal him for anything other than a premium haul—and rightfully so,” Pelissero added.

“The Colts haven’t told other teams exactly what they want for Taylor, but it makes sense they’d want something close to deal the Panthers got when they traded Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in 2022 in exchange for 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth-rounder.”

Seahawks Rumors: Colts Pushing for a ‘Premium Haul’ in Any Trade for RB Jonathan Taylor

The Seahawks are not among the teams on the latest list of inquiries reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Seattle was previously linked to a potential trade for Taylor by ESPN.

Indy appears open to trading Taylor but only if their high asking price is met.

“The Indianapolis Colts are now open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told ESPN and NFL Network,” Schefter and Ian Rapoport detailed in an October 31, article titled, “Sources: Colts willing to trade RB Jonathan Taylor, active in talks with teams.”

“Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources,” the ESPN insiders continued.

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, sources said.”

Seahawks News: RB Zach Charbonnet Is Expected to Play vs. Bears

Seattle’s biggest boost to the team’s rushing attack may come internally. Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his season debut against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, per Pelissero.

Rookie Jadarian Price also returned to practice this week, but his playing status remains unclear.

“The Seahawks are optimistic that RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) will make his season debut Monday night against Chicago,” Pelissero explained.

“Rookie first-round pick RB Jadarian Price just returned to practice Thursday after spending four weeks on injured reserve, and the team has until 4 p.m. Eastern on Monday to activate him.”