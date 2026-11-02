Proposed NFL Trade Has Seahawks Land New $83 Million Star Playmaker to Fill Glaring Hole

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. After acquiring Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, the big question remaining is whether the Seahawks will make another major move.

Seattle’s rushing attack continues to be a work in progress, but the team has also dealt with major injuries to Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price. The Seahawks have a little more than one week remaining to see what the team potentially has with a healthy backfield before making a deadline decision.

It could still be prudent for Seattle to make a move for another veteran running back. Much has been made about the Seahawks as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor.

The price to acquire Taylor appears to be steep, forcing the Seahawks to potentially explore more affordable options.

Let’s take a look at why New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could be a perfect fit for the Seahawks as a potential trade target.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Strike Trade for Saints Star RB Alvin Kamara?

What would it cost the Seahawks to acquire Kamara ahead of the NFL trade deadline? It is hard to imagine the Saints netting much more than a late Day 3 draft pick for Kamara.

One viable trade pitch would be the Seahawks sending a fifth-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Kamara. The Saints are just 2-5 and Kamara is on an expiring one-year, $6 million deal.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Seahawks Are Also Linked to Tony Pollard & Kenneth Gainwell

The Athletic’s Andrew Destin labeled Kamara and Kenneth Gainwell as potential “moderate” priced trade targets who Seattle could explore. Additionally, veterans Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard were mentioned as “bargain bin” options for the Seahawks.

“If Seattle wants to add another running back to the mix, though, either of the bargain bin options, both on the Tennessee Titans, would make sense,” Destin detailed in an October 29, story titled, “Seahawks trade deadline targets: Could John Schneider have more up his sleeve?”

“Both are in contract years, and Pollard is aiming for a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.”

Saints RB Alvin Kamara Has Earned More $83 Million During His NFL Career

Kamara has earned more than $83 million over his NFL career but is now on a more team-friendly deal. Through his first six appearances this season, Kamara posted 41 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Kamara has also been active in the Saints passing attack with 22 receptions for 133 yards and one TD through the air.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that there is curiosity around the NFL regarding whether the Saints could finally cut ties with Kamara via trade.

“Multiple teams have mused whether the Saints would part with beloved franchise icon Alvin Kamara, who has famously stated multiple times he wishes to end his career in New Orleans,” Jones wrote in an October 31, story titled, “What I’m Hearing: John Harbaugh’s bold Simmons pursuit, Jonathan Taylor’s uncertain future, Caleb Williams’ costly stand.”

“… The Saints are 2-5, and Kamara’s best game so far this season saw him carry nine times for 36 yards.”