Seattle Seahawks Record-Holder Signs with the Baltimore Ravens

FA Seattle Seahawks franchise record holder has found a new home in the AFC North. Veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, whose 102-yard fumble return in 2024 remains the longest defensive touchdown in team history, is signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday, October 26, that Baltimore is signing Jenkins to bolster its secondary. The 32-year-old veteran spent the 2024 season with Seattle, making nine starts and delivering one of the most memorable defensive touchdowns in franchise history.

“The 10-year veteran has started 92 career games and brings much-needed depth to Baltimore’s secondary,” Schultz wrote on X.

The reported signing comes just five days after the Pittsburgh Steelers released Jenkins, who appeared in six games for the team this season.

Rayshawn Jenkins Made Seahawks History With 102-Yard Touchdown

Jenkins only spent one season in Seattle, but his performance against the New York Giants on October 6, 2024, secured him a place in the team’s record books.

With New York facing fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker forced a fumble by running back Eric Gray near the goal line.

Jenkins recovered the loose ball and raced 102 yards for a touchdown, even slowing down to skip into the end zone as he completed the return.

According to the Seahawks, the play was the longest defensive touchdown in franchise history, surpassing Bobby Wagner’s 98-yard interception return against the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

It was also the second-longest touchdown of any kind in Seahawks history, trailing only Tyler Lockett’s 105-yard kickoff return in 2015.

Jenkins finished the 2024 campaign with 53 tackles, two sacks and the fumble recovery touchdown across 13 appearances.

However, his tenure took a turn when a hand injury required surgery following Seattle’s Week 6 loss to the 49ers.

While Jenkins was sidelined, Coby Bryant stepped into the starting lineup and established himself as a key contributor in Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Jenkins eventually returned, but Bryant retained the starting job. Seattle released Jenkins on March 4, 2025, as part of a series of moves to create salary-cap flexibility.

Former Seahawks Safety Joins Ravens After Steelers Release

Jenkins has remained active around the league since leaving Seattle.

He spent the 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in all 17 games with three starts. He registered 45 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Pittsburgh signed Jenkins to a one-year contract on August 2, 2026, but his time with the Steelers proved brief. The team released him on October 21 after six appearances and one start.

Now Jenkins is joining another AFC North team with a need for experienced defensive backs.

Baltimore entered the week dealing with an injury to starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who missed Sunday’s 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee issue.

The Ravens struggled badly against Cincinnati’s passing attack, allowing quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half as the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points.

Jenkins offers Baltimore an experienced option who has played both starting and reserve roles throughout his NFL career. He previously spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and three with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining Seattle.

His immediate role in Baltimore has not been announced, but the move gives the Ravens additional insurance in a secondary that struggled in its latest outing.

For Seahawks fans, Jenkins’ next chapter comes more than two years after a 102-yard sprint that remains the longest defensive touchdown in Seattle franchise history.