Richard Sherman Sends Candid Jonathan Taylor Message to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have made one big move ahead of the trade deadline, trading for the Indianapolis Colts‘ Quenton Nelson. Nonetheless, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman believes that Seattle shouldn’t stop there.

In their Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks showed that they have the defense that can carry them to another Super Bowl. Now, the question is: Can they get more production from the offense?

Seattle’s passing game has Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the go-to guy, but in the running game, could the Seahawks make a move to bolster that group? Sherman would like the team to do just that before the trade deadline.

As for what player the Seahawks should target, Sherman sees Colts’ Jonathan Taylor as the ideal trade option for Seattle.

“I think a team they’ve already made a trade with, the Seattle Seahawks, would be in the mix for Jonathan Taylor as well,” Sherman said in an Oct. 29 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I’m sure John Schneider and Ed Dodds are having those conversations right now about what it would take.

“I’m guessing it would take a Day 1 pick and maybe a little bit more to get Jonathan Taylor out of Indianapolis. He’s the guy who could help this team the most. Everybody needs great running backs, but they need one really badly.”

What Would Jonathan Taylor Bring to Seahawks Offense?

Taylor has played 319 total snaps for the Colts this season, leading to a 65.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 140 times for 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 16 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Taylor has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 178 receiving yards. The question will be whether the Seahawks will want to give up the draft assets for this production, given that they have Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price nearing their returns.

Nonetheless, if the Seahawks feel that Taylor can elevate their offense to another level, then perhaps they make this type of deal.

Colts Might Not Want to Trade Jonathan Taylor

Meanwhile, the latest update from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests that the Colts want to hold onto their star running back, or at least it might be a hint that they haven’t received an offer that would cause them to trade him yet.

“The big name is Jonathan Taylor, and my understanding is that the owner doesn’t want to trade him,” Schefter said during an Oct. 27 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We have two weeks until the deadline. I’m sure they don’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor, and if I had to guess today, I would say I don’t think they will trade him.

“I think there are going to be teams out there that are interested and will try to have conversations and make offers. If the Colts don’t change their stance, they won’t trade Jonathan Taylor. Again, I think the owner doesn’t want to trade him right now, for the record. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. By the way, that may just be their stance to drive up the price.”