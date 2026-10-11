Seahawks Running Back Situation Called a ‘Total Disaster’ After 49ers Fumble

The Seattle Seahawks‘ running back situation is attracting increasingly harsh criticism, and a disastrous mistake against the San Francisco 49ers only added fuel to the fire.

With Seattle trailing its NFC West rival during the second quarter Sunday, running back George Holani lost a fumble near his own goal line. San Francisco defensive tackle Gracen Halton forced the turnover and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was the kind of mistake that can change a game, and reactions from Seahawks observers were immediate.

“The #Seahawks – a situation at running back is a total disaster,” Seahawks analyst Rob Staton wrote on X.

For a team already navigating serious injuries at the position, the latest setback raised uncomfortable questions about how much longer Seattle can rely on its available running backs.

Seahawks Running Back Struggles Draw Harsh Reactions

Holani’s fumble quickly became a flashpoint among those following the Seahawks.

“There’s no excuse for that. The ball security stuff is a disaster,” Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith wrote on X after the play.

The criticism extended beyond the turnover itself.

49ers reporter Vic Tafur offered another pointed observation, referencing Seattle’s recent attempt to add veteran help.

“Seahawks really wish Joe Mixon hadn’t failed that physical,” Tafur wrote.

That comment reflected the increasingly complicated situation facing Seattle’s backfield.

The Seahawks entered the matchup with Holani, Emanuel Wilson and Velus Jones Jr. as their available running backs, with Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from a torn ACL and rookie Jadarian Price sidelined on injured reserve.

Holani had struggled to produce consistent rushing yardage even before Sunday’s fumble, entering the game with 70 yards on 22 carries.

Wilson, meanwhile, provided a bright spot with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But the frustration surrounding Seattle’s running game has grown beyond any single player’s production.

Against an undefeated division rival, the Seahawks simply cannot afford to give away points.

Seahawks Face Tough Questions With Zach Charbonnet Still Out

The timing makes Seattle’s running back problems particularly frustrating.

Charbonnet has returned to practice and is progressing toward his season debut, but he was unavailable against San Francisco.

The Seahawks have also been forced to improvise after losing Price to a chest injury, leaving the team short on established options.

Seattle’s attempts to reinforce the group have drawn attention of their own, particularly with Mixon’s name now part of the conversation.

For all the criticism directed toward Holani, the Seahawks’ problems cannot be reduced to one fumble.

Seattle’s running backs are being asked to provide reliable production while the team’s preferred options remain unavailable. And against San Francisco, a single mistake exposed how little margin for error the Seahawks have.

The question now is whether Charbonnet’s eventual return can stabilize the position — or whether Seattle needs to do more to address a backfield that is quickly becoming one of its biggest concerns.