Sam Darnold Gets Brutal Words After Seahawks Lose to Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks might have to be worried about Sam Darnold and their offense after a terrible showing in the 17-14 Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15.

Darnold went 27-for-51 on his pass attempts, leading to 278 passing yards, but the issue was the two interceptions, one of which came in overtime to help set up the game-winning field goal.

Moreover, Darnold recorded a 52.6 passer rating and was sacked five times by the Denver defense. With the Seahawks QB struggling so far this season, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.

“Sam Darnold, when are you going to get good this season? Seven touchdowns, seven interceptions on the year,” Darnold said on the Oct. 15 edition of “Speakeasy.” “Two picks this game, two picks last game—three losses in the last four games. The Seahawks looked better with Drew Lock coming off the bench.

“So, Sam Darnold, when in the world are you going to turn up this year? Last year is last year. Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold was Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold. Right now, the Seahawks are staring at New York Jets Sam Darnold. I understand the Broncos have a good defense, but Sam Darnold, throw the ball away.”

Sam Darnold Causing Seahawks to Lose Games

Acho believes that Darnold is the reason for the Seahawks’ losses in back-to-back weeks. Whether it’s throwing picks or taking unnecessary sacks, this stretch of games could be why Seattle doesn’t win the division.

“Why are you taking unnecessary sacks?” Acho added. “Why are you throwing unnecessary picks? You’re not even throwing picks, forcing the ball to [Jaxon Smith-Njigba]. You’re just throwing picks because coverages are fooling you, and you’re getting mixed up in your mind.

“So, as I look at it, Sam Darnold, you’ve cost the Seahawks back-to-back games now, two very winnable games lost by three in back-to-back games. You can’t have it in a division as competitive as theirs.”

Furthermore, the Seahawks’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as their next game will see them face the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25. It will be interesting to see if the Seattle offense can show signs of life against their former running back, Kenneth Walker III.

Nik Bonitto on Broncos’ Impressive Defensive Performance

The Broncos’ defense was terrorizing Darnold with those five sacks. After the win over Seattle, Denver edge rusher Nik Bonitto shared his thoughts on their performance.

“Just knowing what they like to do,” Bonitto told Amazon Prime’s Kaylee Hartung about what made their defense so successful against the Seahawks offense. “Coach [Vance Joseph] put a great plan together. Once we stopped the run, he told us all week it’s what we do best, and we got after them today.

“That’s what we do best: Just getting after the passer and covering on the back end. We played a great first half of football, and Vijay challenged us to come out and do it again against a great offense, and we found a way. Once again, you found a way.”