Seahawks Get Candid Message on QB Situation After Week 6 Loss

With Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold having a challenging season with his interceptions, the conversation about whether there should be a change at the position has begun. Drew Lock performed well in his two-game stint when Darnold was out with an injury.

In his two games this season, Lock has recorded a passer rating of 127.3 with 422 yards and four touchdowns, per StatMuse. Moreover, he’s also recorded five big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play, per PFF.

Meanwhile, Darnold has a passer rating of 77.4 with 1,033 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in five games this season, per StatMuse. The Seahawks’ starter has also recorded seven big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy plays, per PFF.

Despite conversation regarding the Seahawks’ QB position and whether Darnold should remain the starter, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus believes that making a change won’t fix the team’s issues.

“This isn’t Madden,” Bumpus said in an Oct. 16 video from Seattle Sports. “People talk as if they don’t know what they’re doing. How quickly do you jump ship from a team that brought you a Super Bowl? Sam, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is turning the ball over. Yes, he is. He’s turning the ball over. Just inserting another quarterback is not going to fix it.”

Seahawks Urged to Fix Other Issues Aside from QB

Moreover, Bumpus believes that are other aspects that the Seahawks need to first focus on whether than needing to change the starter. Still, he notes that Darnold also needs to be part of this group that has to improve their game.

“The O-line has to be better,” Bumpus added. “Running backs have to be better. Receivers have to get open. The OC has to call better plays. Mike has to get on dudes. Replacing the quarterback does not fix this. Give this some time. Sam is messing up, though. I’m not giving Sam a pass. Changing the quarterback is not going to fix this team.”

It will be interesting to see how Seattle can solve the situation with Darnold and the turnovers. Furthermore, the Seahawks will have another challenging opponent in Week 7 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs and their former running back Kenneth Walker III.

NFL Analyst Isn’t Hitting the Panic Button on Sam Darnold

Although there are some concerns regarding Darnold, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah isn’t ready to hit the panic button yet.

“We’ve seen during that Super Bowl run, he can go for stretches, take care of the football, and still give you those big-time throws and plays with his aggressive nature,” Jeremiah said in an Oct. 16 video from the “Move The Sticks Podcast.”

“You look at these next three games, Kansas City, Chicago, and Arizona, all at home. At the end of that three-game run, I think you’ll have a better evaluation for him. I think it’s at the point with Darnold where it needs to be addressed; it needs to be discussed, but there shouldn’t be panic. We saw what he was capable of after a bunch of turnovers last year, then getting into the postseason, getting hot, and going on a run.”