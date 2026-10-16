Sam Darnold Breaks Silence After Seahawks Fans Question Benching

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold wasn’t interested in making excuses after another turnover-filled performance, one that has some fans questioning whether he should remain the team’s starter.

Darnold threw two interceptions in Seattle’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 15, including one in the extra period that set up Wil Lutz’s game-winning field goal.

Afterward, Darnold delivered a blunt assessment of his mistakes, admitting he had gotten “greedy” on the decisive interception and saying his continued turnovers were unacceptable.

“No way to sugarcoat it. That one sucked,” Darnold told reporters. “Can’t turn the ball over.”

The defeat dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-3 and intensified scrutiny of their starting quarterback.

Play

Sam Darnold Admits He Got ‘Greedy’ on Seahawks’ Overtime Interception

Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against Denver. He finished with a 52.6 passer rating and was sacked five times.

His first interception came late in the fourth quarter, with Seattle threatening to score in Denver territory. The Seahawks eventually forced overtime, only for Darnold to throw another interception to Ja’Quan McMillian.

Asked about the second interception, Darnold acknowledged that Cooper Kupp had been available underneath and that he had attempted a more aggressive throw instead.

“The other one just got greedy,” Darnold said, explaining that Denver had been playing a Cover 2 look.

“I should have just gotten it down to Coupe,” he added. “Coupe ran a really good route, right under the sticks, and I feel like he would have caught it and got the first down.”

The quarterback was equally critical of himself when asked why he addressed his teammates following the defeat.

“I just think it’s BS for me to keep turning the ball over,” Darnold said. “It’s not fair to our defense, not fair to our special teams group, not fair to the entire team. So I got to be better that way.”

Seahawks Fans Question Sam Darnold as Interceptions Mount

Darnold’s latest performance has renewed questions about Seattle’s quarterback situation, with backup Drew Lock emerging as a topic of discussion among frustrated fans.

The frustration extends beyond one game. Darnold has thrown seven interceptions over his last four appearances, including two against the San Francisco 49ers on October 11 and another pair against Denver.

Lock remained available as Seattle’s backup quarterback Thursday, but head coach Mike Macdonald did not announce any plans to make a change after the loss.

Instead, Macdonald stressed the need to evaluate the offense as a whole, particularly the repeated pressure on Darnold.

“We’re not questioning people,” Macdonald said when asked about individual accountability. “We’re evaluating, we’re finding solutions.”

He added that he believes in his players, even as the Seahawks search for answers following consecutive losses.

Mike Macdonald, Cooper Kupp Address Sam Darnold’s Struggles

Seattle’s offensive problems weren’t limited to interceptions. The Broncos registered 17 quarterback hits and five sacks, while the Seahawks committed three turnovers despite outgaining Denver 353-168.

Macdonald acknowledged that the quarterback was taking too much punishment and said the coaching staff needed to examine the offense during the extended break.

Kupp, meanwhile, defended Darnold against the suggestion that the team’s offensive failures belonged entirely to its quarterback.

“Sam’s going to wear all that because that’s who he is,” Kupp said. “But not really fair for him to shoulder all of it when we all definitely have a role in what’s gone on.”

Darnold also dismissed concerns about his physical condition after being asked whether an earlier injury was still affecting his performance.

“Yeah. Yeah. I feel good,” he said.

The Seahawks now have extra time to evaluate their offense before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 25.

And for Darnold, the challenge is straightforward: Seattle needs its quarterback to stop putting the football in jeopardy, especially with the defense continuing to give the team opportunities to win.