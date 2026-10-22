Sam Darnold Signals Change After Mounting Seattle Seahawks Criticism

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has spent much of the past week facing criticism for his turnovers. Now, he’s explaining what needs to change.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, October 22, Darnold outlined a more cautious approach to handling pressure, acknowledging that taking a sack or throwing the ball away can be preferable to forcing a pass.

It’s a significant point of emphasis for a quarterback who has thrown seven interceptions this season, including six in Seattle’s three losses.

And with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town Sunday, Darnold has another difficult test ahead.

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Sam Darnold Addresses Seahawks Interceptions, Reveals Adjustment

Darnold was asked Thursday about his decision-making under pressure, particularly after a game in which he was repeatedly hit despite getting the ball out quickly.

His answer offered some insight into how he intends to approach those situations moving forward.

“On the couple picks that I threw, just, you know, when that time clock starts to go off … just being careful with the football,” Darnold said.

“Sometimes that’s throwing the ball away and other times that’s knowing, you know, just when I’m kind of under pressure and even maybe even taking a sack in those situations.”

Darnold added that “not making a bad play worse” is the objective, while emphasizing that he still intends to play decisively and get the football out quickly.

Those comments carry particular weight after Seattle’s 17-14 overtime loss to Denver on October 15.

Darnold threw two interceptions in the defeat, including one in overtime that allowed the Broncos to kick the game-winning field goal without gaining another first down.

Afterward, Darnold delivered a blunt assessment of his performance.

“It’s BS for me to keep turning the ball over,” he said. “It’s not fair to our defense. It’s not fair to our special teams. It’s not fair to our entire team. I’ve got to be better.”

The question now is whether that accountability translates into different decisions on the field.

Seahawks Discover Another Problem During Offensive Review

Darnold’s comments Thursday also revealed that Seattle’s offensive examination extended beyond his interceptions.

During the extra preparation time ahead of the Chiefs game, the Seahawks studied their own tendencies and how opposing defenses have been adjusting to them.

“That was a huge, huge point of emphasis kind of these last few days, was looking at our tendencies and what defenses are realizing and how they’re playing us,” Darnold said.

The quarterback acknowledged that defenses increasingly replicate successful strategies against opposing offenses, particularly when it comes to applying pressure.

Seattle has struggled in that department.

According to NFL.com, Darnold’s pressure rate had climbed to 42.7% entering the Denver game, compared with 36.1% last season. A greater percentage of those pressures were also turning into sacks.

The problems have gone beyond pass protection. Darnold identified stalled drives, particularly failures to convert third downs, as another area Seattle must improve.

“There’s a lot of good things that we’re doing on tape,” Darnold said. “Obviously, sometimes it doesn’t show it … in the scoreboard.”

He emphasized the need to string together successful plays rather than allowing promising possessions to collapse.

Sam Darnold Backs Brian Fleury Before Chiefs Game

Despite the offensive struggles, Darnold also delivered a strong endorsement of first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

“I’m always trusting Fleury,” Darnold said. “He’s a very smart dude that’s seen a lot of football.”

Darnold explained that Fleury regularly outlines his expectations for upcoming games during Saturday meetings, and those projections have frequently proven accurate.

That confidence is notable as Seattle attempts to find consistency under its new play caller.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has also stood behind Darnold. Following the Broncos loss, Macdonald dismissed the possibility of a quarterback change and said he views Darnold as part of the solution to Seattle’s problems.

For now, Darnold retains the confidence of his coaches. What remains uncertain is whether the Seahawks can turn that confidence into cleaner offensive performances.

That challenge becomes particularly difficult against a Kansas City defense coordinated by Steve Spagnuolo, whose varied pressure packages have Darnold’s attention.

Seattle’s quarterback knows the Chiefs will attack.

His task Sunday is making sure those pressures don’t turn another manageable play into a costly mistake.