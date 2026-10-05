Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Opens up on Sam Darnold After Beating Chargers

It’s been a strange start to the 2026 NFL season for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

The signal-caller received credit for beating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl rematch, but he left that game in the first quarter. Then last week, Darnold and the Seahawks did something very unusual — they lost a game. It was only Darnold’s fourth loss as Seattle’s starting quarterback in 22 games, including the playoffs.

In Week 4, things got back to normal for the quarterback and his team. Darnold finished the game, and the Seahawks won, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23.

While it was a return to normalcy, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t take it for granted. Macdonald raved about his quarterback and his performance after beating the Chargers on Sunday.

“I thought Sam [Darnold] did a great job. The first ball I know he wants back, but played tough,” Macdonald told reporters. “We have probably too many hits on the quarterback. Sam, he’s tough as crap. Just kept playing. Just unfazed.”

Sam Darnold Delivers First Real 2026 Win for Seahawks

Getty Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald addressed how he thought quarterback Sam Darnold played in Week 4.

Again, Darnold received credit for the win in the season opener, but Drew Lock led the Seahawks back in that affair. Without Lock, the Seahawks probably would have began this season with a loss.

It wasn’t the perfect performance from Darnold against the Chargers, but it was the first win for Seattle this season that felt like his.

Darnold actually began the game with an interception on a throw that Macdonald clearly stated the quarterback would want back. But he settled in from there. Darnold completed 13 of 22 passes for 168 yards with two touchdowns after the pick.

The Chargers delivered three sacks and nine quarterback hits versus Darnold. Yet, he continue to answer the bell after the first mistake of the game.

The Seahawks backfield supported Darnold with 138 rushing yards. Seattle did that without first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price. Emanuel Wilson led the team with 81 rushing yards and had a touchdown on the ground.

“That’s just kind of how we are,” Darnold said to reporters after the win. “We’re a very resilient group. Again, that’s top to bottom, our entire team.

“It’s always that next-man up mentality. It’s a cliché, but that’s how we live. Those are the words that we live by.”

Wilson also made plays in the passing game. The veteran running back caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Rashid Shaheed Shines for Seattle in Week 4 Too

Getty Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed contributed in multiple ways in Week 4.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed essentially did the same thing, shining both in the backfield and as a pass-catcher. Shaheed had 33 rushing yards with a touchdown along with a 20-yard catch.

“He wears a lot of hats for our offense,” Darnold said of Shaheed. “He obviously does great in special teams as well. It’s awesome to be able to see him do his thing.

“Obviously, running the football in some regards and obviously catching the rock as well.”

The Seahawks will have a pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers next. They will host their undefeated division rival at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 11.