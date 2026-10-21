Seahawks Get Assessment From Chiefs’ Reid, Mahomes Before SNF Clash

The Seattle Seahawks are getting quite the endorsement from one of the NFL’s most accomplished coaches.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid advanced a glowing judgment on Seattle’s defense under Mike Macdonald.

Reid went as far as calling the unit the “best in the business right now,” a momentous compliment from a coach who has tried to outsmart opposing defenses for decades.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed that sentiment, pointing to Seattle’s talent and a defensive scheme he has seen over the years.

Reid Calls Seahawks Defense NFL’s Best

Reid wasn’t particularly reserved when discussing the challenge awaiting Kansas City’s offense in Week 7.

“They are the best in the business right now,” Reid said Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. “Mike [Macdonald] does a nice job with the defense. They have a good scheme & they fly around. There’s not a lot of hiccups. They do a good job of disguising & holding their [coverage] looks.”

That’s an impressive endorsement as the Chiefs come to Seattle with a perfect 5-0 record and a productive NFL offense.

But the numbers back up Reid’s take.

Seattle leads the NFL in total defense, surrendering just 237.3 yards per game. The Seahawks also rank first against the pass, allowing approximately 141.3 yards per contest, per NFL matchup statistics.

Those figures have held up despite Seattle’s weak start to the season.

Even during its 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15, the defense showed why it continues to attract so much approval.

The Broncos managed only 168 total yards through regulation, including just 30 in the second half, per Seahawks.com.

With Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love among the defensive playmakers, Macdonald has a load of talent to complement his scheme.

And Reid clearly gets the problems that combination manufactures.

Mahomes Feels Strongly About Macdonald

Mahomes sounded equally impressed when asked about the Seahawks’ defense.

“They’re good at every level of the defense,” Mahomes said Wednesday, according to A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman. “You have to be consistent.”

The quarterback also referenced his previous experience facing Macdonald’s defenses during the coach’s time with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Going up against Coach Macdonald, when he was with the Ravens, I learned that,” Mahomes added.

Macdonald served as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 before taking over in Seattle. His tenure included the Ravens’ 17-10 loss to Mahomes and Kansas City in the AFC championship game following the 2023 season.

Those experiences appear to have left an impression on the Chiefs quarterback.

Seattle’s ability to disguise coverages and prevent explosive plays puts a bit of heat on an offense accustomed to dictating terms.

Kansas City is averaging 414 yards per game, ranking third in the league entering Sunday’s contest, setting up a compelling matchup between an effective offense and a top-ranked defense.

The Seahawks might be 3-3, but Reid and Mahomes aren’t treating them like an ordinary .500 team.

Seattle will have a shot to prove that praise is warranted when the teams meet Sunday, Oct. 25, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.