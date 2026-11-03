Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sends Veiled Message to OC Brian Fleury Amid Backlash

The Seattle Seahawks were thoroughly outplayed in “all three phases” to quote head coach Mike Macdonald, but the team’s offense is under intense scrutiny following the blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is under fire for the unit’s struggles against the Bears.

Yet, the unit’s inconsistencies goes beyond the Seahawks’ loss to the Bears as the coaching staff appears to be missing former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. When asked about Sam Darnold’s performance, Macdonald admitted that the coaching staff could do a better job of designing situations for the quarterback to be successful.

Given Macdonald is heavily involved with the defense, this would appear to fall under Fleury’s responsibilities.

“Well, I think we wanna keep encouraging Sam to use his legs and use his athleticism and his playmaking ability,” Macdonald told reporters during a November 2, media session following the Seahawks’ loss to the Bears. “But can we design it better and coach it up better and be more prepared so we can throw it on time?

“Sure, but again, … if we’re not efficient on early downs, and we’re not moving the ball forward all the time, it’s tough sledding,” Macdonald continued.

“And when you play a team like that, that is really proficient on third down, then that’s the type of stuff that happens.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sends Concerning Message on Offense After Blowout Loss vs. Bears

The theme for the Seahawks offense has been simple: throw the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Yet, Seattle has little else working on offense as Darnold threw yet another critical interception late in the fourth quarter.

Despite the return of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, the Seahawks still struggled to run the football. The Seahawks rank No. 19 in the NFL, averaging 109.6 rushing yards per game.

Macdonald reflected on the team’s reliance on Smith-Njigba following the blowout loss.

“Yeah, I mean, we didn’t do the things on offense that we need to be able to do to play Seahawk football,” Macdonald added. “So to me, we got similar questions throughout the beginning of the season on where we’re falling short, but to me it’s inputs.

“If we’re playing the way that we’re supposed to and we’re running off the rock and we’re targeted right, and we’re dialed in on what we should be doing, we’re way more efficient and the ball is distributed more evenly,” Macdonald noted.

“So that’s where we need to put our focus.”

Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Brian Fleury Under Fire After Loss vs. Bears

Fleury is drawing criticism on social media from fans and media analysts alike. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky expressed concern over Fleury after the offensive performance against Chicago.

“Seattle should call Indy again see if they can trade for (Shane) Steichen,” Orlovsky noted in a November 2, message on X.

“(Fleury) concerns me. Has all season.”

Now, the Seahawks’ attention turns to the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a thrilling comeback victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

“The sense of urgency for us to improve right now is high,” Macdonald admitted.