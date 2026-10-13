Surprising Quarterback Injury Emerges Days Before Seahawks-Broncos Game

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss against the San Francisco 49ers. As the Seahawks turn their attention to the Denver Broncos, there are several concerning injuries to keep an eye on ahead of the Thursday Night Football clash.

Seattle revealed the initial injury report for Monday, October 13, even though there was no actual practice. The NFL requires teams who are playing on Thursday night to reveal an injury report on Monday, even if there was no practice that took place.

Teams are tasked with announcing players’ status as if the practice would have happened. Seahawks playmaker Jaxon Smith-Njigba was limited with an ankle injury.

The star sustained the injury against the Niners but was able to continue playing. Smith-Njigba was clearly not at 100% after the injury but still managed to score a touchdown.

Additionally, backup quarterback Drew Lock is dealing with a mysterious right forearm injury. Lock was listed as limited, and it is interesting given Sam Darnold played the last three games.

The veteran quarterback could have sustained the injury during practice, but so far it is unclear what happened. Lock’s status has a bit more importance given Darnold is only weeks away from being sidelined with a glute injury.

Let’s take a look a the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

The Seahawks Are Just 1-2 Since Sam Darnold’s Return Amid 5 Interceptions

There are plenty of fans frustrated with Darnold’s start to the season with some even pushing for Lock to start. Darnold has thrown five interceptions over the last three games since returning from being sidelined.

What is more concerning is that Seattle is just 1-2 in those three games. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has not lost trust in Darnold.

“Sam’s a great representation of everyone we have on offense and on our football team,” Macdonald noted during an October 12, media session, per KOMO News. “We’re getting a lot of questions on offense, but as a team, there are things we fell short of yesterday.

“We take ownership of our area of responsibility, and when your quarterback is one of those guys leading the charge saying, ‘Hey, I have to do x, y, and z better,’ it sets the table for everybody else at play to have the same mentality,” Macdonald added.

“If you have that mentality, you have a good chance to improve. I love our group. I love the people involved. I trust them. Let’s go have at it. Let’s go get better.”

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Leonard Williams & Zach Charbonnet Both Listed as Limited Amid Injuries

Linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt were both listed as non-participants on the Seahawks’ initial injury report ahead of the Broncos game. Additional players to keep an eye on include defensive tackle Leonard Williams and Zach Charbonnet as both players were listed as limited.

The Seahawks are three-point favorites against the Broncos in the NFL odds, per FanDuel.