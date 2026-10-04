Seahawks Make 100-Plus-Year NFL History in Wild Start vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers needed all of two plays Sunday to produce something the NFL apparently had never seen before.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage in the Week 4 matchup at Lumen Field. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned the favor on Seattle’s first offensive snap.

According to quarterback data analyst QBgami, the sequence marked the first time in the NFL’s 100-plus-year history that both starting quarterbacks threw an interception on the first two plays of a game.

“Per my data, we did indeed just witness a moment of NFL history,” QBgami wrote on X.

Per my data, we did indeed just witness a moment of NFL history. It's the first time in the 100+ year history of the league that both starting quarterbacks thew an interception on the first two plays of a game. https://t.co/Rp3Hp2PTZ1 pic.twitter.com/idPQhUdL5b — QBgami (@QBgami) October 4, 2026

The bizarre exchange began with Seattle linebacker Drake Thomas picking off Herbert. One snap later, Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu intercepted Darnold.

It produced an opening minute that neither coaching staff could have planned — and one that put the Seahawks into the record book for an unusual reason.

Thomas Starts Historic Sequence for Seahawks

Herbert tried to attack the middle of Seattle’s defense immediately, but Thomas was waiting.

The Seahawks’ official website described the play as Thomas tipping Herbert’s pass before securing the interception on the first snap from scrimmage.

It was another notable moment for a linebacker who has developed into a significant piece of Seattle’s defense.

Thomas entered Week 4 with 25 tackles and a sack through three games. According to his Seahawks team biography, he started 14 games during Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning 2025 season and finished second on the team with 89 tackles.

Thomas’ takeaway appeared to hand Seattle immediate momentum.

It lasted one play.

Darnold used play action before looking toward running back Wilson in the flat. Tuipulotu read the play and came down with Darnold’s pass, immediately giving possession back to Los Angeles.

NBC Sports confirmed that Herbert’s interception to Thomas and Darnold’s interception to Tuipulotu came on consecutive plays to begin the game.

Darnold Quickly Answers Costly Interception

The early mistake continued a turbulent stretch with turnovers for Darnold.

Darnold was coming off a huge statistical performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, completing 31 of 45 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, including a late pick-six, in Seattle’s 33-31 loss.

His first pass against Los Angeles added another interception, but Darnold did not allow it to dictate the rest of his opening quarter.

After the Chargers converted the turnover into a 40-yard Cameron Dicker field goal, Seattle soon received another opportunity when Chargers returner Derius Davis muffed a Michael Dickson punt.

Connor O’Toole recovered it at the Los Angeles 23-yard line.

On the very next snap, Darnold found Emanuel Wilson for a 23-yard touchdown, giving Wilson his first score as a Seahawk.

So within the opening quarter, Darnold went from participating in a historic exchange of interceptions to putting Seattle in front.

The beginning will remain one of the stranger footnotes from the Seahawks’ season regardless of the final result: Two quarterbacks, two plays, two interceptions — and, according to QBgami’s data, an NFL first more than a century in the making.