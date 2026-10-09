Seahawks Defense Gets Strong Words From 49ers’ George Kittle

The Seattle Seahawks have prepared for a highly productive NFL offense this week.

Across the division, George Kittle has been studying a defense he can’t find an easy place to attack.

“I don’t know what their weak link is on defense,” the San Francisco 49ers tight end said in comments shared by 49ers On SI’s Grant Cohn.

Kittle also praised Seattle’s physical defensive backs, aggressive front and head coach Mike Macdonald, saying the coach “knows what the heck he’s doing.”

The 49ers are 4-0, while the Seahawks are 3-1.

San Francisco has the personnel to push Seattle in ways it couldn’t during two consequential January losses, but Kittle’s description points to the main problem that will surface for his own squad.

Kittle Sees Aggression Throughout Seahawks Defense

Kittle characterized the Seahawks’ coverage as cautious about surrendering big plays. The defensive backs, he said, still attack downhill and welcome contact. In his view, that gives Seattle’s defensive line freedom to play aggressively as well.

It is a sharp description of what makes Macdonald’s group difficult to solve. A pass caught short of the sticks offers little relief if a defender arrives immediately to make the tackle. The same physicality matters against San Francisco’s running game, where defensive backs may have to finish plays after the front has forced a runner toward them.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said alike things on Wednesday. He pointed to Seattle’s ability to prevent big plays while remaining aggressive, and praised the depth of its defensive front. Shanahan singled out Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence among the players who make that approach work.

The 49ers have experienced it firsthand. Seattle held San Francisco without a touchdown in both its Week 18 win and its 41-6 divisional-round victory last season. The two games produced just nine points and 209 total yards for the 49ers combined.

Kittle played in the regular-season finale. He caught five passes for 29 yards, with Nick Emmanwori spending much of the game matched against him. Kittle missed the playoff rematch, though.

Seattle Will Aim to Prove Kittle’s Take Right

Kittle’s praise does not mean the Seahawks have been satisfied with every defensive snap. After last Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Macdonald said the run defense needed to improve. Seattle also committed eight defensive penalties, part of a 14-penalty afternoon that helped the Chargers narrow a three-touchdown deficit.

That is where Kittle’s description of an aggressive defense meets its challenge. Seattle wants its defensive backs coming downhill and its front attacking, but it must keep that force under control. Shanahan’s offense can punish missed assignments and extra chances, particularly with Kittle available.

Williams’ status is another factor to watch. He left the Chargers game with an ankle injury, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and didn’t participate Thursday. His availability would matter to a front Shanahan praised for both its talent and depth.

Macdonald has cautioned against treating January’s results as a script for Sunday. He credited Seattle’s success in those games to sound tackling, disciplined rushing and coverage that worked with the front. Kittle sees those qualities on film now. The Seahawks’ task is to show them again against an unbeaten rival that knows exactly how hard they are to beat.