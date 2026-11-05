Seahawks’ 4-Time Pro Bowler Takes Blame for Defense Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks have a glaring defensive problem heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and one of their biggest stars is taking personal responsibility.

Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence admitted Thursday, Nov. 5, that opposing teams have been exploiting his positioning near the goal line, contributing to Seattle’s struggles stopping opponents in the red zone.

The four-time Pro Bowler made the surprising admission as the Seahawks prepare to host Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Seattle enters the matchup with a 4-4 record, having allowed touchdowns on 15 of its opponents’ 18 red-zone possessions this season.

And Lawrence isn’t pointing fingers at anyone else.

DeMarcus Lawrence Blames Himself for Seahawks’ Red-Zone Struggles

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Lawrence acknowledged that his own play has been part of Seattle’s defensive problems.

Per Gregg Bell of 93.3 KJR on X, Lawrence said opponents are specifically targeting an area of the defense he’s responsible for protecting.

“Attacking my C gap. I’ve got to heighten my awareness and playing better football in the red zone,” Lawrence said.

The C gap refers to the area outside the offensive tackle, where defensive ends frequently have responsibility for preventing running backs from reaching the edge.

Lawrence’s admission is particularly noteworthy considering Seattle’s overall defensive success this season.

According to Seattle Sports, the Seahawks are allowing an NFL-low 4.17 yards per play, yet their 83.3% red-zone touchdown rate allowed ranks last in the league.

That represents a dramatic regression from 2025, when Seattle ranked fifth in red-zone touchdown prevention.

The problem was especially apparent during Monday’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, who scored touchdowns on all four of their red-zone possessions.

Mike Macdonald Issues Strong Warning Before Seahawks Face Cardinals

Lawrence’s comments follow a scathing assessment from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who publicly criticized the defense’s inability to stop opponents near the goal line.

Macdonald specifically highlighted problems with defensive positioning and gap assignments, concerns that align directly with Lawrence’s admission.

“Teams are going to keep running on us until we stop them, so we’ve got to figure it out,” Macdonald added.

Seattle’s next shot to address those problems comes against a Cardinals team entering Week 9 with renewed momentum.

Arizona recently named Gardner Minshew its starting quarterback after he replaced Jacoby Brissett and threw three touchdowns in a 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals are 3-5, but their offensive resurgence presents a challenge for a Seahawks defense that has toiled to finish drives.