Seahawks’ $100 Million Star Lauded by Bears HC Ben Johnson

The Seattle Seahawks have grabbed the attention of an opposing head coach regarding one of their most valuable defensive playmakers.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson offered admiration for three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon before the teams’ Monday Night Football matchup on Nov. 2.

Johnson pointed to Witherspoon’s instincts and versatility that disrupt opposing offenses, even as Seattle has altered how it utilizes the former first-round pick.

His words hit with the Seahawks preparing to defend their home field against a Chicago offense ranked among the NFL’s most productive units.

Ben Johnson Praises Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Prior to MNF

Johnson made his opinion on Witherspoon obvious during the buildup to Monday’s game, with CHGO Sports’ Patrick Norton publishing his full comments on Nov. 2.

“He’s feisty, great instincts, finds a way to get around the football, finish around the football,” Johnson said.

The Bears coach went on to explain how Witherspoon has evolved over the past year and a half.

Johnson recalled seeing Witherspoon operate more frequently as a nickel cornerback, where his positioning allowed him to consistently get involved around the football.

Nonetheless, Seattle has deployed the standout defender on the outside, creating different responsibilities and making it trickier to influence every play.

Before becoming Chicago’s head coach, Johnson served as the Detroit Lions‘ offensive coordinator, giving him occasions to study the Seahawks defender during his earlier NFL seasons.

Witherspoon, selected fifth overall in the 2023 NFL draft, has earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections since arriving in Seattle.

The Seahawks signed Witherspoon to a four-year contract extension in August 2026 to secure a foundational piece for Mike Macdonald’s defense for the foreseeable future.

Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Faces Major Challenge Against Bears

Although Witherspoon has yet to record an interception through Seattle’s first seven games, his impact is more than simply turnovers.

The Seahawks have intercepted eight passes as a team, according to CHGO Sports.

Witherspoon has also captured recognition for his coverage performances.

The Chicago Sun-Times wrote Monday that the cornerback holds the 10th-best coverage grade among NFL players at his position who have participated in at least half of their teams’ defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

His contributions have helped Seattle assemble one of the NFL’s strongest defensive units.

The Seahawks’ official website noted that Macdonald’s defense ranks first in total defense and passing defense, fourth in scoring defense and second in third-down defense.

That production generates a high-octane matchup since the Bears stand third in total offense and seventh in third-down conversion rate.

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams has also admitted the difficulties of facing the Seahawks, notably their ability to prevent explosive plays and force opposing offenses to stay patient.

Seattle is coming off a 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25, a performance that further demonstrated its defensive capabilities.

Now Witherspoon and his teammates will attempt to build on that momentum versus Chicago at Lumen Field at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.