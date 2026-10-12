Seahawks Get NFL Decision on Dre Greenlaw’s Headbutt of Ernest Jones IV

The Seattle Seahawks left Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with much to clean up after four turnovers and a finish that came down to the final possession.

One of the afternoon’s most heated moments moved into Monday.

The NFL suspended 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game without pay after he used his helmet to headbutt Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, during a second-quarter sideline confrontation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed the league’s decision Monday.

Greenlaw will be eligible to return to San Francisco’s active roster Tuesday, Oct. 20, following the 49ers’ Oct. 19 game against the Washington Commanders. He can appeal the suspension under the collective bargaining agreement.

The ruling puts an official penalty on a scene that boosted hostility in the NFC West rivalry.

NFL Punishes Greenlaw for Jones IV Headbutt

The sequence started when Greenlaw pursued Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold toward the sideline and hit him after Darnold had stepped out of bounds. Officials flagged Greenlaw for unnecessary roughness as Seattle players converged around him.

Jones, standing near the bench without his helmet, confronted Greenlaw during the exchange. Greenlaw then drove his helmet into Jones’ face. The NFL’s replay operation reviewed the incident, and Greenlaw was ejected with 6:04 left in the second quarter.

Seattle’s official website later published a pool report explaining the ejection.

NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said the league office had authority to remove Greenlaw for what he called a “non-football act.” Butterworth said the replay process confirmed Greenlaw had headbutted a player who was not wearing a helmet.

The NFL cited Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 in announcing the suspension Monday. The provision covers conduct contrary to generally understood principles of sportsmanship. If Greenlaw appeals, the case will be assigned to one of the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA.

The 49ers still escaped Seattle with the victory, improving to 5-0, while the Seahawks fell to 3-2. Greenlaw recorded three tackles before he was sent to the locker room.

Greenlaw’s Discipline History Adds Weight to Suspension

The latest punishment comes with Greenlaw carrying an established record of ejections and league discipline.

He faced ejected in 2022 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and again in 2023 after a sideline altercation involving Philadelphia security chief Dom DiSandro. Last season, while playing in Denver, Greenlaw received a one-game suspension after the NFL said he chased referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him following a win over the Giants.

The Associated Press also reported on Greenlaw’s recent disciplinary history, including an $11,941 fine for taunting Denver’s sideline one week before Sunday’s meeting in Seattle. He returned to San Francisco this season after one year away and entered the Seahawks game with 34 tackles, second on the 49ers.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t dispute the ejection afterward. Shanahan acknowledged that Greenlaw was in a difficult spot on an opponent’s sideline but said his linebacker needed to handle the situation more intelligently.

Jones, meanwhile, stayed in the game and later discussed the importance of restraint in his postgame press conference.

Seattle now moves on from the confrontation with a short week ahead, while San Francisco will prepare for Washington knowing Greenlaw is currently unavailable.