Seahawks QB Drew Lock Battling Elbow Injury Ahead of Cardinals Game: Report

The Seattle Seahawks expect quarterback Drew Lock to start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals despite a troubling injury to his throwing elbow.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, Nov. 7, that Lock has been working through severe tendinitis in his right elbow.

The 29-year-old has practiced on a limited basis this week but reportedly threw well enough to convince Seattle he can play.

With Sam Darnold sidelined, Lock will get his second start of the season as the Seahawks look to improve their 4-4 record.

Seahawks’ Drew Lock Battling Severe Tendinitis in Throwing Elbow

Pelissero reported in The Sweep that Lock has been battling “severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow.”

The quarterback has struggled with the injury since October, when he hurt his arm during a rainy practice.

Lock served as Seattle’s emergency third quarterback for the past two games, with rookie Jalen Milroe moving into the backup role.

However, Lock sounded confident when discussing his recovery Thursday, Nov. 5.

“It’s doing a lot better,” Lock said, per Seahawks.com. “It’s doing good. I’m excited to be back out there. It felt great to get under center and rip some balls yesterday, so it feels good.”

Seattle limited his practice workload throughout the week but removed him from the final injury report Friday.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has confirmed that Lock will start against Arizona, while Milroe will serve as his backup.

Drew Lock Has Chance to Strengthen Case Ahead of Free Agency

Lock will have plenty at stake Sunday, with his contract set to expire in March.

The veteran performed well during his previous opportunity against Arizona in Week 2.

He completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle’s 31-7 victory.

Across two appearances this season, Lock has thrown for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

But the Seahawks will face a tougher assignment this time.

Seattle is coming off a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, while Darnold remains week-to-week with quadriceps and rib injuries.

The offensive line will also be without starting left tackle Charles Cross and veteran guard Quenton Nelson.

So, Lock battles a familiar opponent with less protection and an elbow injury that has kept him from playing for several weeks.

He has shown he can win games for Seattle. But Sunday will afford him another chance to prove it.