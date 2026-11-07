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Seahawks QB Drew Lock Battling Elbow Injury Ahead of Cardinals Game: Report

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field on October 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks expect quarterback Drew Lock to start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals despite a troubling injury to his throwing elbow.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, Nov. 7, that Lock has been working through severe tendinitis in his right elbow.

The 29-year-old has practiced on a limited basis this week but reportedly threw well enough to convince Seattle he can play.

With Sam Darnold sidelined, Lock will get his second start of the season as the Seahawks look to improve their 4-4 record.

Seahawks’ Drew Lock Battling Severe Tendinitis in Throwing Elbow

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GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pelissero reported in The Sweep that Lock has been battling “severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow.”

The quarterback has struggled with the injury since October, when he hurt his arm during a rainy practice.

Lock served as Seattle’s emergency third quarterback for the past two games, with rookie Jalen Milroe moving into the backup role.

However, Lock sounded confident when discussing his recovery Thursday, Nov. 5.

“It’s doing a lot better,” Lock said, per Seahawks.com. “It’s doing good. I’m excited to be back out there. It felt great to get under center and rip some balls yesterday, so it feels good.”

Seattle limited his practice workload throughout the week but removed him from the final injury report Friday.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has confirmed that Lock will start against Arizona, while Milroe will serve as his backup.

Drew Lock Has Chance to Strengthen Case Ahead of Free Agency

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lock will have plenty at stake Sunday, with his contract set to expire in March.

The veteran performed well during his previous opportunity against Arizona in Week 2.

He completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle’s 31-7 victory.

Across two appearances this season, Lock has thrown for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

But the Seahawks will face a tougher assignment this time.

Seattle is coming off a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, while Darnold remains week-to-week with quadriceps and rib injuries.

The offensive line will also be without starting left tackle Charles Cross and veteran guard Quenton Nelson.

So, Lock battles a familiar opponent with less protection and an elbow injury that has kept him from playing for several weeks.

He has shown he can win games for Seattle. But Sunday will afford him another chance to prove it.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Seahawks QB Drew Lock Battling Elbow Injury Ahead of Cardinals Game: Report

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