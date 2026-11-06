Seahawks Floated as Trade Spot for Cowboys All-Pro But It Won’t Happen

The Seattle Seahawks have made a major move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but one analyst believes they should consider acquiring another high-profile offensive weapon.

Yahoo Sports contributor Chris Allen floated Seattle as a potential trade destination for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who is playing on a $27.3 million franchise tag.

Pickens’ declining involvement in Dallas’ offense has generated speculation about his future, notably with the Cowboys sitting at 3-5.

And following Seattle’s disappointing 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks’ need for receiving production has become tough to ignore.

Seahawks Floated as George Pickens Trade Destination After Bears Loss

In his Wednesday, Nov. 4, trade proposal, Allen suggested that Pickens could provide Seattle with a much-needed complement to superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The analyst underscored an alarming disparity in the Seahawks’ receiving output against Chicago on Monday, Nov. 2.

Smith-Njigba finished with six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle’s remaining wide receivers combined for only four catches and 33 receiving yards.

The lack of production from Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and the rest of the receiving corps has placed additional pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold.

Allen believes Pickens could help alleviate that problem.

“Pulling Pickens into the fold would be the ideal complement in both fantasy and real life,” Allen wrote.

Allen also highlighted Pickens’ declining role in Dallas, noting the receiver’s target share dropped from 24% during Weeks 1-3 to 19% during Weeks 6-8.

His air-yard share also declined from 33% to 26% across those stretches.

Pickens recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, further solidifying himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous receiving threats.

But he has produced 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns through eight games this season.

Cowboys’ George Pickens Trade Stance Complicates Seahawks Possibility

Despite Pickens’ iffy long-term future, acquiring him could prove difficult for Seattle.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Dallas doesn’t currently intend to trade the Pro Bowl receiver.

"I was told the Dallas Cowboys aren't trading George Pickens.. As of right now there's nothing there" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/kSHmmpohqY pic.twitter.com/opgmzOtExl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2026

ESPN’s Dan Graziano similarly reported Wednesday that he did not believe the Cowboys would seriously consider moving Pickens, despite curiosity from other teams around the league.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has also expressed a desire to see Pickens receive more opportunities in Dallas’ offense.

Meanwhile, Seattle has put noteworthy resources in its roster, including a blockbuster trade for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

The Seahawks would need to think about the financial implications of acquiring a player on an expensive franchise tag who could become a free agent after the season.

Nevertheless, Seattle’s offensive issues have raised ideas about whether general manager John Schneider should pursue another acquisition.

The Seahawks head into Week 9 with a 4-4 record after losing three of their previous four games.

As of now, Pickens is a hypothetical solution and not a confirmed trade target.

But with the deadline nearing, the pairing of Pickens and Smith-Njigba gives Seattle a titillating possibility to mull.