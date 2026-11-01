Seahawks Get Final Answer on Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks can cross one big running back trade target off their list.
The Seahawks are expected to look for upgrades to their backfield, solidifying their hopes of defending last year’s Super Bowl title. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was seen as a home-run target, but is apparently off the trade block now.
Saquon Barkley Not Being Traded
ESPN’s Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Eagles won’t be trading Barkley, despite their early struggles.
“Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention,” the report noted.
“Barkley, 29, has two years and just over $35 million remaining on his contract with the Eagles, who have had trade talks involving some of their players as general manager Howie Roseman surveys the market to see if he can acquire future draft-pick compensation.”
SI.com’s Eva Geitham identified the Seahawks as a landing spot for Barkley, noting that he was worth a look despite running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both nearing a return.
“Still, Barkley is worth looking into as the team looks to improve the run game and return to championship contention—especially after they acquired guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday,” Geitham wrote. “Barkley shouldn’t be as expensive a trade piece as Taylor, making him a possible target for GM John Schneider.”
Seahawks Getting More Help Soon
The Seahawks will be able to make some additions to their backfield without hitting the trade block. Charbonnet had no injury designation for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears after recovering from a torn ACL.
Price also has no injury designation, but remained on injured reserve. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team could make a decision on the first-round rookie on game day.
“If we were to make a move I think that would happen on Monday to my knowledge,” Macdonald said, via NFL.com. “So, we’ll see if that’s what we do. We’ve got some things going on roster-wise that we’re working through right now.”
The Seahawks have also been connected to some other potential trade targets, including Indianapolis Colts back Jonathan Taylor. After the Colts initially pushed back on reports that they could ship Taylor, new reports this week emerged that the team would consider moving him as part of a larger rebuild.
Seahawks Get Final Answer on Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors