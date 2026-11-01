Seahawks Get Final Answer on Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks can cross one big running back trade target off their list.

The Seahawks are expected to look for upgrades to their backfield, solidifying their hopes of defending last year’s Super Bowl title. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was seen as a home-run target, but is apparently off the trade block now.

Saquon Barkley Not Being Traded

ESPN’s Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Eagles won’t be trading Barkley, despite their early struggles.

“Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention,” the report noted.

“Barkley, 29, has two years and just over $35 million remaining on his contract with the Eagles, who have had trade talks involving some of their players as general manager Howie Roseman surveys the market to see if he can acquire future draft-pick compensation.”

SI.com’s Eva Geitham identified the Seahawks as a landing spot for Barkley, noting that he was worth a look despite running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both nearing a return.

“Still, Barkley is worth looking into as the team looks to improve the run game and return to championship contention—especially after they acquired guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday,” Geitham wrote. “Barkley shouldn’t be as expensive a trade piece as Taylor, making him a possible target for GM John Schneider.”