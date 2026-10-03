Seahawks Place 1st-Round Pick on IR, Out at Least 4 Weeks

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their first-round rookie for much longer than initially hoped.

Seattle is placing running back Jadarian Price on injured reserve after he aggravated a chest injury during practice this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on October 3.

Schefter reported that Price will now miss a minimum of four weeks, turning what initially looked like a one-game absence into a significant hit to Seattle’s backfield.

The move comes one day after Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged that he did not know how long Price would be sidelined. Price had already been ruled out for Seattle’s October 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Price, the No. 32 overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, started each of Seattle’s first three games. According to his official Seahawks bio, the Notre Dame product has rushed 28 times for 119 yards while adding four catches for 21 yards.

Seahawks’ Backfield Suddenly Looks Much Different

Price originally suffered the chest injury during Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He recovered well enough to play the following week against Washington and was a limited participant when the Seahawks returned to practice Wednesday.

That is when things changed.

The rookie aggravated the injury during that session before sitting out Thursday and Friday. Macdonald told reporters Friday that Price had done everything asked of him and stressed that the setback was simply an unfortunate part of football.

At the time, Macdonald said there were no “big picture” concerns surrounding Price’s future, according to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. The decision to move him to injured reserve, though, means Seattle will have to adjust for more than Sunday.

Emanuel Wilson could get the biggest workload. The former Green Bay Packers back had 32 carries for 109 yards through three games, including a 21-carry, 92-yard performance after Price fell hurt against Arizona.

George Holani gives Seattle another option after recording 52 yards on 15 carries this season. He was limited throughout the week because of a rib injury but entered the weekend without a game designation.

“I’m excited to see these guys play,” Macdonald said Friday of the remaining backs, via Seahawks.com.

Charbonnet Return Becomes Even More Important

The timing puts added attention on Zach Charbonnet.

Charbonnet opened the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during last season’s divisional round. He returned to practice this week but remains ineligible to play against Los Angeles.

That changes beginning in Week 5.

Macdonald said Charbonnet “looks fantastic” while cautioning against declaring that the veteran will immediately be ready once eligible. Seattle has a 21-day practice window in which to activate him after his return to the field.

His progress takes on greater importance with Price headed to IR.

Seattle faces the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 before a short turnaround against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and a Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

For now, Wilson and Holani are next up. Price’s move to injured reserve makes their opportunity considerably bigger — and ensures Seattle’s first-round rookie will have to wait before getting his promising first season back on track.