Seahawks’ Latest QB Move Could Signal Bigger Jalen Milroe Role

The Seattle Seahawks added a quarterback Wednesday, and the move could give Jalen Milroe more time to prepare for a potential moment in the sun.

Seattle signed Adrian Martinez to its practice squad Nov. 4 with Sam Darnold ruled out against the Arizona Cardinals and Drew Lock managing an elbow injury.

According to Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR, the addition could help Milroe concentrate on Seattle’s game plan while the team manages Lock’s throwing workload.

What Adrian Martinez’s Signing Means for Jalen Milroe

Milroe normally runs the scout-team offense, helping Seattle’s defense prepare by imitating the opposing quarterback. Getting him ready to operate the Seahawks’ own offense creates competing demands on his practice time.

Martinez’s arrival gives Seattle another quarterback to handle that work.

“Or it may mean Milroe can just focus on Seattle’s plays in practices to help manage Lock’s reps,” Bell wrote in his Nov. 4 report.

Bell noted that Seattle handled Darnold’s previous absence differently. When Lock started against Arizona in Week 2, the Seahawks did not add another quarterback. Milroe prepared for Seattle’s offensive game plan while also running the scout team.

The latest signing could ease that balancing act at a time when Seattle is preparing both Lock and Milroe to play.

Martinez also brings familiarity with the offensive system. As Seahawks.com noted, he previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, where Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Fleury worked before joining the Seahawks.

Will Jalen Milroe Play Against the Cardinals?

Lock remains the expected starter for Sunday, Nov. 8, at Lumen Field. Milroe’s increased preparation comes as Seattle works through uncertainty about Lock’s elbow.

“They’ll be splitting reps for a certain amount of time,” head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday, per Seahawks.com.

Lock was Seattle’s inactive emergency third quarterback in each of the past two games, with Milroe serving as Darnold’s backup. Macdonald said Lock can throw, but the team will manage how much he does throughout the week.

Darnold is considered week-to-week with a quad injury, and Seattle does not plan to place him on injured reserve.

The change for Milroe is more preparation with Seattle’s offense. Whether that leads to game action will depend on how the quarterback situation develops before and during Sunday’s matchup.