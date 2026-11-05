Seahawks Sign Former Fan Favorite After NFC West Rival’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face after one of their biggest NFC West rivals decided to move on from him.

Linebacker Jamie Sheriff, who spent the past two seasons with Seattle before departing for the Los Angeles Rams in September, has officially returned to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle announced the signing Wednesday, Nov. 4, reuniting with the 26-year-old defender approximately three weeks after Los Angeles released him.

Sheriff developed a following among Seahawks fans through his impressive preseason performances, but he struggled to establish a permanent role on the team’s active roster.

Now, the former undrafted free agent is getting another opportunity with the organization that gave him his NFL start.

Seahawks Bring Back Jamie Sheriff After Rams Release

Sheriff’s return follows a brief stint with the Rams, who signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 3 after Seattle waived him during final roster cuts.

Los Angeles ultimately decided against keeping the linebacker, releasing him Oct. 14 while adding outside linebacker Garrett Nelson to its practice squad.

The move left Sheriff available to sign elsewhere, and the Seahawks have now brought him back to the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle also signed former UFL MVP quarterback Adrian Martinez on Wednesday, releasing linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and wide receiver Malick Meiga to create the necessary practice squad openings.

The Seahawks’ official announcement confirmed Sheriff’s return while outlining his previous tenure with the franchise.

“Sheriff, who initially joined the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2024, spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks this year, then signed to the Rams’ practice squad after being waived as part of the cutdown to 53 players before the start of the season,” Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle wrote.

The reunion gives Sheriff another opportunity to develop within a defensive system he already knows.

He has appeared in three regular-season NFL games, including two with Seattle and one with the Carolina Panthers.

Sheriff’s most recent regular-season appearance came during Seattle’s 2025 Super Bowl-winning campaign, when he registered one tackle against the Tennessee Titans in November.

His return does not immediately affect Seattle’s 53-man roster, though he could provide additional depth if the Seahawks need reinforcements at linebacker or on special teams.

Jamie Sheriff Previously Emerged as Seahawks Fan Favorite

Sheriff’s popularity in Seattle dates back to his first preseason with the organization in 2024.

The former South Alabama standout signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted and quickly made an impression through his aggressive pass-rushing performances.

He recorded three sacks, six solo tackles and five quarterback hits during the 2024 preseason, including a two-sack performance against the Cleveland Browns.

Those performances helped him develop a following despite his limited opportunities during the regular season.

Field Gulls even described Sheriff as a “fan favorite” when Seattle brought him back to its practice squad ahead of the 2025 season.

Before entering the NFL, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks across 37 appearances at South Alabama.

He also earned Defensive MVP honors in the 2023 68 Ventures Bowl, helping the Jaguars claim the first bowl victory in program history.

At 6-foot-1 and 254 pounds, Sheriff brings experience as an edge defender and a familiarity with Seattle’s defensive operation under head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks waived him Aug. 30 after evaluating their options at linebacker during training camp, opening the door for his move to Los Angeles.

But that departure has proved temporary.

Seattle enters its Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 8, with a 4-4 record after losing three of its past four games.