Seahawks Get Jaxon Smith-Njigba Boost as Broncos Lose Pat Surtain II

The Seattle Seahawks must have felt relief at the injury status on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and then seeing a huge development from the other sideline.

Smith-Njigba has no injury designation for Seattle’s Thursday night road game against the Denver Broncos, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Oct. 14.

Seahawks WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba has no injury designation for Thursday night’s game in Denver. https://t.co/HCZo4x0gjr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2026

Making the situation even more favorable for Smith-Njigba, Denver officially ruled out star cornerback Pat Surtain II with an ankle injury.

For a Seahawks offense looking to rebound from a 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, having Smith-Njigba healthy while Denver is missing its top cover man creates an inviting matchup in prime time.

Smith-Njigba Cleared After Ankle Concern

Smith-Njigba’s availability had become something to watch after he was listed as limited with an ankle issue on Seattle’s first two injury reports of the week.

The Seahawks did not hold full practices Monday or Tuesday because of the quick turnaround, but their estimated injury report listed Smith-Njigba as limited both days.

That concern has now been put to rest.

It is especially important considering the workload Smith-Njigba has carried through five games. He has 37 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 116.6 receiving yards per game. He has topped 100 receiving yards in four of Seattle’s five games.

Even in the loss to San Francisco, Smith-Njigba delivered five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding a 16-yard run.

His start has been historic. The Seahawks highlighted his production after Week 3, when Smith-Njigba became one of only two players, alongside Jerry Rice, to open a season with at least 120 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of the first three games.

Seattle also named Smith-Njigba one of its captains for Thursday’s game.

Broncos Lose Surtain II Before Facing JSN

Denver will have to figure out a way to contain that production without Surtain.

The Broncos officially ruled out Surtain after he failed to participate on all three injury reports this week. He also missed Denver’s Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering the ankle injury against San Francisco.

Denver’s secondary could be further depleted. Starting cornerback Riley Moss stands as questionable with a rib injury after missing Week 5, while safety Talanoa Hufanga falls to ruled out with an ankle injury.

Moss partook in limited practices throughout the week.

That puts extra pressure on a Broncos defense preparing for arguably the hottest receiver in football.

Smith-Njigba has already shown he does not need to operate exclusively from the slot, either. Through three games, he had produced 365 yards and five touchdowns while aligned out wide, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Seattle knows its No. 1 weapon will be available Thursday night. And the Broncos know their No. 1 cornerback will not.