Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Verge of Matching NFL Hall of Famer’s Record

The historic start by Jaxon Smith-Njigba has placed the Seattle Seahawks star within one dominant performance of matching a record set during one of the greatest receiving seasons in NFL history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 4 that Smith-Njigba has recorded at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of Seattle’s first three games. If he reaches both marks against the Los Angeles Chargers, he will tie Randy Moss for the longest such streak to open a season during the Super Bowl era.

Moss accomplished the feat in four consecutive games for the New England Patriots in 2007.

Smith-Njigba will get his opportunity when the Seahawks host the Chargers at Lumen Field at 4:25 p.m. Eastern time on October 4.

Smith-Njigba’s Torrid Start Has Him Chasing Multiple Records

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts to play against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Smith-Njigba has collected 27 receptions for an NFL-leading 405 yards and six touchdowns through three games. He opened the season with eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown against New England before producing 155 yards and three scores against the Arizona Cardinals.

The receiver added 10 catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Those numbers have Smith-Njigba on pace for 153 receptions, 2,295 yards and 34 touchdowns over 17 games. Each figure would establish an NFL single-season record if maintained.

The Seahawks’ official website highlighted more of Smith-Njigba’s historic company. He joined Jerry Rice as the only players to begin a season with at least 120 receiving yards and one touchdown in three straight games.

Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison are also the only players to register at least 400 receiving yards and six touchdowns over a season’s first three games. His six scores already match the most by any player through Week 3.

The explosion follows Smith-Njigba’s 2025 Offensive Player of the Year campaign, when he led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards while helping Seattle win the Super Bowl. He finished that season with 119 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Moss’ 2007 run provides a fitting target. He finished that campaign with 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdown catches, per the Patriots’ official website.

Chargers Face Daunting Assignment Against Seahawks Star

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Slowing Smith-Njigba will be one of the most demanding parts of the Chargers’ attempt to avoid an 0-4 start.

Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh praised Smith-Njigba’s speed, instincts, spatial awareness and ability to attack the football while discussing the matchup. Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary also pointed to the receiver’s footwork and ability to change direction without sacrificing speed.

“He’s become the unquestioned No. 1 target for the Seahawks,” the Chargers’ official website noted.

His production has also come from more than the slot. According to NFL Next Gen Stats cited by Seahawks.com, Smith-Njigba has produced 22 receptions, 365 yards and five touchdowns when aligned out wide this season. All three figures lead the NFL.

Seattle enters the game needing to rebound from its first loss since the 2025 regular season. Another landmark performance from Smith-Njigba would give the Seahawks a favorable chance to do it — and place their star receiver alongside Moss in the league record book.