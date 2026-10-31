Seahawks Get Important Injury News on Bears’ Explosive RB

The Seattle Seahawks got some favorable injury news before their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Chicago running back Kyle Monangai has been ruled out for the Nov. 2 contest, leaving the Bears without one of their most productive offensive weapons for a fourth consecutive game.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin confirmed the development Saturday, Oct. 31, reporting that Monangai remains sidelined with a toe injury.

The 24-year-old has rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on just 60 carries this season, averaging a monumental 5.4 yards per attempt.

His absence is unfortunate for Chicago’s rushing attack, which has struggled to maintain its early-season production without the second-year running back.

And no Monangai could work in Seattle’s favor as the Seahawks look to improve their 4-3 record against a 5-2 Bears team.

Bears Rule Out Kyle Monangai Before Seahawks Matchup

Monangai’s absence became official Saturday after Bears head coach Ben Johnson addressed the running back’s availability ahead of Monday Night Football.

The injury dates back to Chicago’s Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, when Monangai showed his most impressive performance of the season.

The former Rutgers standout recorded 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the 23-12 victory before suffering thumb and toe injuries.

While the thumb problem was initially considered minor, the toe injury has lingered, preventing Monangai from returning to action.

His absence has coincided with a decline in Chicago’s rushing production.

The Bears averaged approximately 196 rushing yards per game over their first four contests with Monangai available. That number has dropped to roughly 98 yards per game over their three subsequent matchups, via Bears Wire.

Chicago will once again lean on D’Andre Swift to handle the majority of its rushing responsibilities, with Roschon Johnson serving as the primary backup.

Seahawks Defense Gets Advantage Against Struggling Bears Rushing Attack

Monangai’s outlook comes as Seattle prepares to test an NFL-leading rushing attack.

Despite Chicago’s recent problems, the Bears sit atop the league with 154.3 rushing yards per game prior to Week 8.

Granted, the Seahawks have established themselves as one of the league’s toughest defenses against the run.

Seattle has surrendered just 626 rushing yards through seven games, an average of 89.4 per contest, according to The Football Database. Opposing offenses have averaged only 3.5 yards per carry against the Seahawks, who rank sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game.

That defensive efficiency was evident during Seattle’s 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25, as Kansas City notched just 50 rushing yards and its lowest scoring output of the season.

Now, Seattle will hope to build on that performance.

Although Swift is able to produce, the Bears haven’t replicated the effectiveness of their two-running back approach without Monangai.

The situation should mean Seattle has a shot to control the line of scrimmage and force Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams to shoulder a great deal of offensive responsibility.

A victory Monday would move the Seahawks to 5-3, furnishing a further boost in the aftermath of a notable defensive showing against Kansas City.