Seahawks Linebacker Facing NFL Punishment for Patrick Mahomes Play

The Seattle Seahawks came out of their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs with a big win, but one linebacker is expected to take a loss on his next paycheck.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter, a hit that is expected to garner punishment from the league. The NFL announces fines for all of the previous week’s games on Saturday afternoons, and Nwosu’s name is expected to be on the list.

Seahawks Linebacker Expected to Garner Five-Figure Fine

Nwosu pulled down Mahomes as he was scrambling on a third-quarter play, pulling him down by the back of the collar and earning a flag for the horse-collar tackle. The penalty didn’t end up hurting the Seahawks, as it was wiped out by an offsetting holding call on the Chiefs, but Mahomes was able to lead the Chiefs on a scoring drive.

It would be their only points of the game as the Seahawks dominated en route to a 20-3 victory.

Nwosu is expected to garner a significant fine, with the league’s guide on fines stating that a horse-collar tackle garners $17,911 for a first infraction or $23,82 for a second offense.

Controversial Moments After Seahawks-Chiefs

While Nwosu’s hit garnered some attention during the game, one of the most controversial moments came after the final whistle sounded. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, who left Seattle after the Seahawks didn’t make him a contract offer, left the field after the game without shaking hands with any of his former teammates.

Speaking to reporters this week, Walker said he felt too crushed over the loss.

“[Expletive], we lost,” Walker said, via ESPN. “I was frustrated. That’s about it. I [saw] them over there celebrating and [expletive]. That’s about it.”

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori said he had a goal to limit his former teammate, who came into the week as the NFL’s rushing leader.

“I ain’t going to lie, I did,” Emmanwori said. “I definitely did want to hold him under 100 [yards]. I don’t really listen to all the media noise, but that was my motivation. I know a lot of dudes on the defense, that was their motivation, too, to stop him under 100 and play lights out on defense. I think we did that.”

The win helped the Seahawks gain ground in a stacked NFC West, moving a game closer to the San Francisco 49ers after they lost their first of the season to the Atlanta Falcons.