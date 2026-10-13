Seahawks Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champ 41-Game Playmaker Amid Running Back Woes

The Seattle Seahawks are making changes at running back, but it may not be the kind some fans are expecting. Both Jadarian Price and George Holani have dealt with troubling fumbling issues this season.

Seattle is cutting ties with another running back to make room for wide receiver Irv Charles to join the active roster. Charles is being activated from injured reserve, meaning the Seahawks needed to create an additional roster spot.

Seattle is releasing versatile playmaker Velus Jones Jr. to make room for Charles.

“The Seahawks have activated WR Irv Charles from IR, the team announced,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed in an October 13, 2026, message on X. “They released RB Velus Jones Jr. to make room on the 53.

“The Seahawks acquired Charles in a May trade with the Jets with special teams in mind. GM John Schneider has referred to him as a ‘dominant gunner.'”

Seahawks News: Seattle Cut Ties With RB Velus Jones Jr.

Prior to being released, Jones appeared in 41 games during his NFL career, including three games amid Seattle’s Super Bowl run in 2025. Jones played in four games for the Seahawks this season but has not recorded a carry.

The versatile veteran has primarily been utilized on special teams. Do not be surprised if Seattle eventually reunites with Jones as a practice squad addition.

Jones has earned more than $5.6 million during his NFL career.

Mike Macdonald on Seahawks’ Bad Streak of Fumbles: ‘Non-Negotiable’

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is not pleased with the team’s string of fumbles. After Holani’s critical fumble against the San Francisco 49ers, Macdonald emphasized that protecting the football is “non-negotiable.”

“To me that’s more non-negotiable,” Macdonald noted during an October 12, interview on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “The ball shouldn’t be in jeopardy when we’re carrying the football, period. It shouldn’t.

“We work it every day. We stress it every day. We attack the ball every day. We do we do carrying the ball fundamentals every day. It’s like tackling,” Macdonald added.

“… That’s our core. The ball is our lifeline, you know. So, we cannot do anything to put anything… in jeopardy. We have to be absolutely airtight, rock-solid with our fundamentals when we carry the football, period.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle May Re-Sign Velus Jones Jr. to Practice Squad

The Seahawks may consider re-signing Jones to the team’s practice squad. It will be interesting to see if Seattle brings back Jones in 24 hours.

“The Seahawks activated Irv Charles from IR and released Velus Jones Jr. from the 53,” Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser remarked in an October 13, message on X.

“Charles was acquired via trade and is considered an impact special teams player. He also showed some nice moments as a receiver during camp. Jones can be resigned to the practice squad.”