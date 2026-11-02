Seahawks Abruptly Cut Ties With Ex-1,000-Yard, 11 TD Playmaker Hours Before Bears Game

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from one of the team’s rookie playmakers. It is not all bad news for the Seahawks as the move was made to create room on the active roster for the return of running back Jadarian Price.

Heading into the Bears game, the Seahawks will have Price and Zach Charbonnet both healthy for the first time this season. Hours before kickoff of the Monday Night Football showdown, the Seahawks announced the release of rookie running back Robert Henry Jr.

The news comes less than one month after the Seahawks poached Henry off the Washington Commanders practice squad on October 6. It is difficult news for Henry, but overall a positive sign in Seattle as it means that Price is once again healthy.

Henry had a strong final collegiate season at UTSA posting 151 carries for 1,045 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. The running back also added 18 catches for 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

The Seahawks Had Change of Heart by Signing Robert Henry Jr. Over Joe Mixon

Fans may remember that the Seahawks turned to Henry after initially being linked to signing former Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. Seattle had a change of heart regarding Mixon after the team conducted a physical on the playmaker.

“The Seattle Seahawks decided not to sign veteran running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad after he underwent a physical, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote in an October 6, story titled, “Source: Seahawks decide not to sign RB Joe Mixon after physical.”

“Sources had told ESPN on Monday that the team planned to sign Mixon — who did not play in 2025 due to a foot injury — but that it was contingent on passing a physical.”

The Seahawks View RB Zach Charbonnet as a ‘3-Down Back’

After struggling to run the ball to start the season, the Seahawks now have a plethora of running backs with Price and Charbonnet both healthy. This made Henry the odd man out when it comes to the active roster.

It will be worth watching whether the Seahawks look to re-sign Henry to the team’s practice squad. Ahead of the Bears-Seahawks game, head coach Mike Macdonald labeled Charbonnet as a “three-down back.”

“He’s a three-down back,” Macdonald said of Charbonnet, per KOMO News. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield; he can run a significant route tree out of the backfield.

“He can run all the different types of runs and all the different types of situations, and his pass protection has been excellent since he’s been here,” Macdonald continued.

“George (Holani) had some great pickups last week. Jadarian has done that earlier in the season as well; he’s an underrated pass-blocker. Zach is as good as they get at blocking out of the backfield.”