Seahawks Not ‘Serious’ Suitor for All-Pro RB Trade Target

The Seattle Seahawks have been seen as a potential landing spot for Jonathan Taylor, but one NFL insider believes there is only one serious suitor for the All-Pro running back — and it’s not Seattle.

The Seahawks struggled on the ground for much of the season, stung by the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency and injuries to their top two backs. Though they have gotten some relief with the returns of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, some NFL insiders believed they could still take a home-run swing at Taylor on the trade market.

A new report from SI.com NFL insider Albert Breer revealed that they may be out of the running entirely.

Seahawks Not Pursuing Jonathan Taylor

In an update in the days before the NFL trade deadline, Breer reported that the Colts are holding out for a big trade offer for their star running back.

“So how much will it cost? My understanding is a first-round pick, or the equivalent in a Christian McCaffrey–level package (the 49ers sent 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks, and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Panthers for McCaffrey in October 2023) would likely get it done, and the Colts haven’t gotten that price,” Breer reported.

Not many teams are willing to pay that price. Breer reported that there have been three teams in touch with the Colts about Taylor, with just one a “serious” contender. The Seahawks are not on either list.

“The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now,” Breer wrote. “Conversely, the indication I’ve gotten is that while the Giants aren’t offering what Indy wants, they are a serious suitor.”

Seahawks Struggled With Top Running Backs Returning

The Seahawks had been looking forward to the returns of Charbonnet and Price, but the offense failed to click with both on the field in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears. The rookie Price had just 29 yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for eight total yards. The performance earned him a 55.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Charbonnet didn’t perform any better against an aggressive Bears defense, rushing for 23 yards on six carries.

The Seahawks did make a move in their backfield, announcing on Friday that they released running back Velus Jones Jr., who had just nine carries for 28 yards and one reception for minus-1 yard in six games this season.