How Does Seahawks OL Feel About Drew Lock Taking Over?

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for quarterback change, and right tackle Abe Lucas has a clear message about the man expected to take over.

Lucas voiced confidence in Drew Lock on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after head coach Mike Macdonald ruled Sam Darnold out against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lock is expected to start Sunday, Nov. 8, at Lumen Field, although his own elbow injury adds uncertainty to Seattle’s preparations.

Abe Lucas Backs Drew Lock Ahead of Seahawks-Cardinals Game

“Drew’s always been a good quarterback,” Lucas said, according to Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR.

Lucas said the offensive line has confidence in whoever is playing quarterback. He also expressed faith in Darnold’s approach to rehabilitation and said he expects Lock to deliver his best for the team.

“So I have all the confidence in him,” Lucas said.

That endorsement comes with Seattle sitting at 4-4 following Monday night’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks need a response against a division opponent, and Lock has already shown he can handle this particular assignment.

In his Week 2 start at Arizona, Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 31-7 victory, via his official Seahawks statistics.

Drew Lock’s Elbow Injury Complicates Seahawks’ Quarterback Plan

The question is how much Lock’s throwing elbow will allow him to do this week.

Lock served as Seattle’s inactive emergency third quarterback in each of the past two games. Macdonald said Wednesday that the veteran can throw, but the team will manage his workload as he prepares for Arizona.

“The plan is for Drew to start,” Macdonald said, per Seahawks.com.

Jalen Milroe will also receive practice reps as Seattle gets both quarterbacks ready. Darnold is considered week-to-week with a quad injury, and the Seahawks do not plan to place him on injured reserve. He also fractured a rib against Chicago.

Lock’s earlier work gives Seattle reason for confidence beyond Lucas’ endorsement. Across his two appearances this season, he completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, producing a 127.3 passer rating.

Seattle now needs that production again while navigating a short week and injuries to its top two quarterbacks.