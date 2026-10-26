Seahawks Get Good News on 2-Time Pro Bowler Following Injury Scare

The Seattle Seahawks have an injury update on an explosive playmaker following Sunday’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed appears to have avoided a major setback in the wake of his knee injury during Seattle’s 20-3 win on Oct. 25.

Head coach Mike Macdonald revealed Monday that the team’s initial assessment of Shaheed’s knee has been positive.

And this lands at an important time for the Seahawks, who are prepping for another primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2.

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Shares Rashid Shaheed Injury Update

Macdonald surfaced the promising news during a Monday, Oct. 26, appearance on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” show, according to ESPN reporter Brady Henderson.

Henderson reported the coach’s comments, noting that the Seahawks have received a hopeful initial indication regarding their dynamic returner.

“Early returns are positive,” Macdonald said of Shaheed’s knee, according to Henderson.

The coach didn’t provide a specific timeline for Shaheed’s return, leaving his availability for Seattle’s next game unsure currently.

Shaheed got hurt during the first half against Kansas City and never returned to action. He was designated as questionable before the Seahawks ruled him out.

Per Seahawks.com’s postgame injury report, Shaheed didn’t play in the second half, while starting left tackle Charles Cross exited with an ankle injury during the fourth quarter.

Before leaving, Shaheed caught two passes on three targets for one yard. However, his biggest contribution came on special teams, where his top-tier ability resulted in a 32-yard punt return.

The Seahawks snagged a convincing victory over the previously undefeated Chiefs, improving their record to 4-3.

Seahawks Have More Than One Reason to Want Shaheed Back

Shaheed’s potential absence would affect multiple areas of Seattle’s offense and special teams.

The former New Orleans Saints standout has put himself among the NFL’s most dangerous return specialists, earning two Pro Bowl selections and first-team All-Pro recognition during his career.

According to NFL.com’s statistics, Shaheed has returned 13 punts for 150 yards this season, averaging 11.5 yards per attempt. He has also accumulated 436 yards on 16 kickoff returns, averaging more than 27 yards.

His receiving production has been less obvious, with 16 catches for 163 yards through seven games. Shaheed has additionally rushed four times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Nevertheless, his ability to stretch the field and generate favorable field position makes him a valuable piece of Seattle’s roster.

After Shaheed exited against Kansas City, Tory Horton handled kickoff return duties. Horton returned two kickoffs for 60 yards.

But getting Shaheed back would allow Macdonald to retain one of the team’s most expert special teams weapons.

Seattle has an additional day of recovery before hosting Chicago on Monday Night Football on Nov. 2.

That extra time may prove beneficial for Shaheed as he works toward returning to action.