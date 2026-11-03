Seahawks Get Referee’s Explanation on 3 Controversial Calls vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks got an explanation from the NFL referee who oversaw three controversial plays during their Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears.

Referee Shawn Smith addressed two unflagged hits involving quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Tory Horton, along with a costly offensive pass interference penalty against Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith’s explanations came in a postgame pool report shared by ESPN’s Brady Henderson following Seattle’s 34-17 defeat on Monday, Nov. 2.

The disputed decisions added to a frustrating evening for the Seahawks, who dropped to 4-4 after losing three of their last four games.

Shawn Smith Explains Controversial Hits on Sam Darnold, Tory Horton

One of the most disputed moments came during the first quarter when Darnold scrambled on third-and-8 and was hit by Bears linebacker Devin Bush while attempting to slide.

The hit went unpunished despite Darnold appearing to give himself up, prompting questions about whether the quarterback should have received additional protection.

Smith explained that officials considered Darnold a runner but did not observe prohibited contact to his head or neck.

He also acknowledged that a quarterback becomes defenseless upon beginning a slide, while indicating that the defender had already committed to making contact.

When asked directly whether he believed Darnold had initiated his slide too late, Smith rejected that interpretation.

“No, I did not say that,” Smith responded.

The referee subsequently clarified that a sliding quarterback has protection against late hits and contact to the head or neck area.

The explanation followed widespread criticism of the no-call, including frustration from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald on the sideline.

Smith was also questioned about a hit on Horton during Seattle’s opening possession.

The play occurred on third-and-5 from the Seahawks’ 37-yard line with 14:13 remaining in the first quarter.

According to Smith, officials determined that the contact did not constitute an illegal hit because they did not observe forcible contact to the receiver’s head or neck area.

When asked whether the play could have been reviewed, Smith explained that the absence of an initial penalty prevented a review of the potential illegal hit under the applicable process.

Referee Defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba Penalty That Cost Seahawks

Smith also addressed a potentially consequential offensive pass interference penalty against Smith-Njigba late in the third quarter.

With the Seahawks trailing 20-9, Darnold connected with the star receiver on a pass that appeared to advance the football to Chicago’s 1-yard line.

However, officials flagged Smith-Njigba for offensive pass interference, wiping out the completion and pushing Seattle backward.

Smith explained that the penalty resulted from the receiver extending his arm into the defender’s chest with his elbow locked, which officials considered sufficient evidence of offensive pass interference.

The call proved devastating.

According to the Seahawks’ official game recap, Seattle was unable to overcome the penalty and ultimately attempted a 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Bears defensive end Austin Booker blocked the attempt, preventing Seattle from reducing Chicago’s 11-point advantage.

The Seahawks pulled within three points after Darnold connected with Cooper Kupp for a touchdown and Horton converted the ensuing two-point attempt.

However, Chicago responded with two more touchdowns from running back D’Andre Swift to secure the victory.

Darnold finished with 188 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Smith-Njigba recorded 118 receiving yards and a touchdown.