Seahawks Get Rough Update on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks could face a challenge if they aim to make a big addition to their backfield before the NFL trade deadline.

The Seahawks have been identified as a top potential landing spot for running back Jonathan Taylor as the Indianapolis Colts continue to sell off assets, but one insider believes it could be difficult to get the Colts to part with him.

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts Make Keep Jonathan Taylor

The Colts have already made a pair of big moves, trading Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers to accumulate trade assets for an expected rebuild. But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cast doubt on the rumors that they could also trade Taylor, saying the running back could instead remain as a cornerstone of the rebuild.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet,” Fowler reported. “He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new.”

Fowler added that it was the Seahawks’ decision to part ways with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III that could be driving up the market for Taylor.

“But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season. And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler put the odds of Taylor being traded at just 30%, but named the Seahawks as a top fit along with the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings.

Jonathan Taylor Not Pushing to Leave Indianapolis

Taylor pushed back on the trade rumors this week, telling reporters that he knows nothing about any plans to move him and remains happy to play for the Colts.

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor said, via ESPN. “Obviously, you guys know that I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here.”

Taylor added that he wasn’t happy to see teammates Nelson and Buckner traded away.

“It was all speculation until stuff started happening,” Taylor said. “Those guys are the gold standard of the NFL. And obviously the business side of things, that’s where it sucks at. I wish some way, somehow, I could have done more, because I wanted to win for those guys. We wanted to get it done here with those guys.”