Seahawks May Cut Ties With $50-Million 125-Game Starter by NFL Trade Deadline: Insider

The Seattle Seahawks face a difficult decision about the future of one of the team’s key defenders. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that there is a growing buzz around the NFL that the Seahawks are considering trading defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Seattle may be looking to regain some of the team’s draft capital that was lost in the trade for Quenton Nelson.

“A name tossed about by some teams has been veteran Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed,” Jones wrote in an October 30, story titled, “What I’m Hearing: John Harbaugh’s bold Simmons pursuit, Jonathan Taylor’s uncertain future, Caleb Williams’ costly stand.”

“Seattle has made big moves at the deadline, acquiring Rashid Shaheed last year and Nelson this week — perhaps the team tries to get a Day 3 pick for Reed.”

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Linked to Potential Jarren Reed Trade

Reed’s three-year, $22 million contract is slated to run through the 2027 season. The veteran has earned more than $50 million during his 11 NFL seasons.

Reed is one of the rare Seahawks players who has spanned multiple eras of the franchise’s success. First, with Pete Carroll and now under Mike Macdonald.

The defender has appeared in 159 games during his NFL career, including 125 starts. Reed made 94 of these starts with the Seahawks, including four contests this season.

NFL Rumors: The Seahawks Among the Teams Who Are Interested in Striking a Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

In addition to potentially moving veterans like Reed ahead of the November 10, deadline, the Seahawks continue to be linked to acquiring key players. The Seahawks have been floated as a potential destination for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

It remains to be seen if Seattle is willing to meet the Colts’ asking price for the star playmaker. The Seahawks are among the teams who have inquired about Taylor’s availability, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

“The Indianapolis Colts are now open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told ESPN and NFL Network,” Schefter and Rapoport detailed in an October 31, article titled, “Sources: Colts willing to trade RB Jonathan Taylor, active in talks with teams

“Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources,” Rapoport and Schefter added.

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said.”

The Seahawks Are Hoping the Quenton Nelson Trade Can Give Boost to Sam Darnold

Count Sam Darnold among those excited by the addition of Nelson. The guard has a chance to not only protect Darnold but provide a boost to the team’s rushing attack.

“Q coming in here, he adds a lot of experience,” Darnold noted on Nelson, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a really talented football player. He adds a lot of experience to this group.

“With our guys too, sometimes with things like this can be tough on a group and tough on a team by coming in and shaking things up, but Q’s been doing a great job of just learning everything,” Darnold continued.

“I think our offensive line in general has done a great job of welcoming him with open arms. They’ve been handling the situation with grace.”