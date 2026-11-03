What Could Sam Darnold Cost the Seahawks in 2027? It’s More Than $40 Million

The Seattle Seahawks have a huge financial element looming with quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold is scheduled to carry a nearly $45 million salary cap hit in 2027, raising questions about his long-term future in Seattle amid his struggles this season.

The veteran quarterback completed just 17 of 34 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Monday night’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Seattle has now dropped three of its last four games, falling to 4-4 after high hopes of defending its Super Bowl title.

Sam Darnold’s $45 Million Cap Hit Creates Seahawks Dilemma

Real Hawk Talk’s Evan Hill touched on Darnold’s financial side in a Tuesday, Nov. 3 social media post in the game’s aftermath.

“Sam Darnold is set to carry a whopping $45 million cap hit for the Seahawks next season,” Hill wrote.

According to Over The Cap, Darnold is projected to account for $44.9 million against Seattle’s salary cap in 2027, the final season of his three-year, $100.5 million contract.

His deal includes a $35.5 million salary commitment for 2027, including a $10 million roster bonus scheduled for March 17. However, that compensation isn’t a guaranteed sum.

The Seahawks could release Darnold before June 1, 2027, and save approximately $25.7 million in cap space, although doing so would leave $19.2 million in dead money.

Another possibility would involve a release with a post-June 1 designation, which could create $38.5 million in 2027 cap savings.

That approach would spread the dead money across multiple seasons, leaving approximately $6.4 million in 2027 and $12.8 million in 2028. The additional cap savings wouldn’t become available until June.

Seattle could also explore trading Darnold during the offseason, potentially getting draft compensation and reducing its financial commitment.

None of those scenarios guarantees the Seahawks will move on, but the contract structure provides general manager John Schneider with flexibility if Darnold’s troubles persist.

Sam Darnold’s Problems Make Seahawks Future Shaky

Darnold’s performance through eight games has magnified concerns about whether Seattle should commit nearly $45 million in cap space to him next season.

The 29-year-old has completed 127 of 211 passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, according to Seattle’s official statistics and Monday’s game results.

Those numbers show a sharp decline from his 2025 campaign, when he threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while helping Seattle win the Super Bowl.

His outing against Chicago marked the ongoing problems.

Darnold’s fourth-quarter interception helped the Bears put the game out of reach, while Seattle’s offense managed just 252 total yards and converted only one of its 11 third-down opportunities, per The Associated Press.

The Seahawks have other quarterback options already in the organization, including veteran Drew Lock and 2025 third-round draft pick Jalen Milroe.

Lock has completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions during his limited opportunities this season.

On the contrary, Milroe is a developmental option who could receive more consideration if Seattle’s offense tanks further.

The Seahawks could also attempt to renegotiate Darnold’s contract or restructure his compensation to reduce the cap burden. But a conventional restructure would likely toss additional costs into future seasons.

At this time, Seattle has to gauge if Darnold can rediscover the form that helped the organization capture a championship.