Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Admits Major Problem After Bears Loss

The Seattle Seahawks received a candid assessment from quarterback Sam Darnold after their offense struggled in Monday night’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Darnold acknowledged following the Nov. 2 defeat that he hasn’t been getting the football out quickly enough, accepting responsibility for some of the issues plaguing Seattle’s offense.

The veteran quarterback also pointed to problems with the Seahawks’ efficiency on first and second downs, as well as their continued inability to consistently capitalize on red-zone opportunities.

Sam Darnold Admits He Must Improve After Seahawks’ Loss

Darnold didn’t shy away from addressing his own shortcomings during his postgame media availability.

According to HawkMania’s account of his remarks, the Seahawks quarterback admitted that he hasn’t consistently released the football on time and recognizes the need to improve his execution.

Darnold also acknowledged that Seattle’s offensive efficiency on first and second downs hasn’t met expectations, creating additional challenges for the unit.

The quarterback specifically identified red-zone execution as another area requiring improvement.

Although Darnold indicated that the Seahawks had prepared well throughout the week, he acknowledged their performance against Chicago wasn’t good enough.

He also emphasized the importance of honest self-evaluation moving forward.

“Dive deep and be honest with each other. Take a hard look at ourselves tonight and tomorrow and figure out what we can do.”

The comments came after a frustrating performance in which Darnold completed just 17 of 34 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Seahawks converted only one of their 11 third-down opportunities and finished with 252 yards of total offense.

Seattle’s red-zone struggles were especially noticeable. The Seahawks scored just one touchdown on four trips inside Chicago’s 20-yard line, while the Bears converted all four of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Seahawks’ Offensive Struggles Continue Against Bears

Darnold’s assessment reflected a performance in which Seattle struggled to sustain drives despite producing several explosive passing plays.

The quarterback connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, temporarily bringing Seattle within four points.

However, the Seahawks entered halftime trailing 13-9 and failed to score in the third quarter.

Darnold found veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion brought Seattle within 20-17, but the Bears responded with two more touchdowns to secure the victory.

Chicago running back D’Andre Swift finished with three rushing touchdowns, while Smith-Njigba accounted for 118 receiving yards in defeat.

Darnold also faced significant pressure throughout the contest, with Chicago’s defensive front disrupting Seattle’s passing attack.

Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, acquired from the Tennessee Titans before the matchup, made an impact in his Chicago debut.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s offensive line was adjusting to several personnel changes, including the debut of recently acquired guard Quenton Nelson. The Seahawks were also without starting left tackle Charles Cross.

Ahead of the game, Darnold had spoke on the importance of staying ahead of the chains and improving the offense’s red-zone performance.

Those same concerns resurfaced in Monday’s defeat.

With the Seahawks now sitting at .500 through eight games, Darnold’s admission highlights the adjustments Seattle must make to get its offense back on track.