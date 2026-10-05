Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold Gets Troubling Update as Co-Defendant Agrees to Testify

The Seattle Seahawks’ wait on Terrion Arnold took another significant turn Monday.

Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett reported on Oct. 5 that Boakai Hilton, one of Arnold’s co-defendants in his ongoing Florida criminal case, pleaded guilty and received a 10-year prison sentence.

The development has a big consequence for Arnold. According to Birkett, Hilton is required to testify against the Seahawks cornerback as part of his plea agreement.

“So this is probably not good news for ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold,” Birkett wrote.

Arnold has maintained his innocence in the case. He remains on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List and has yet to practice or play for Seattle since signing with the organization in August. The Seahawks’ official roster lists the 23-year-old under the commissioner exempt designation.

Hilton Plea Adds Another Witness in Arnold Case

The latest plea adds a potentially important witness for prosecutors.

Arnold faces eight felony charges stemming from an alleged February kidnapping and armed robbery in Tampa. Prosecutors have accused Arnold and others of becoming involved in a plot targeting three men following the reported theft of more than $200,000 in property from an Airbnb Arnold had rented.

Authorities have said they found no evidence that the three alleged victims were responsible for the original theft.

Prosecutors allege Arnold helped coordinate the events that followed, including directing associates as the men were held and assaulted. Court documents previously outlined text messages, a group chat and a FaceTime call that investigators have cited during the case.

Arnold and his representatives have pushed back against that account.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” EAG Sports Management CEO Denise White said in a statement following his arrest, adding that Arnold’s side believed prosecutors were relying on testimony from co-defendants who had incentives to cooperate.

Hilton’s agreement now makes him a cooperating defendant. Two other co-defendants, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, pleaded guilty in June and agreed to testify in future proceedings connected to the case.

Seahawks Still Waiting on Arnold

Monday’s development comes as Seattle continues to wait for clarity regarding Arnold’s football future.

The Detroit Lions released Arnold in June after a Florida judge set his bond at $1 million. The former Alabama standout had been Detroit’s No. 24 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft and started 22 games over his first two seasons.

Seattle, nevertheless, took a chance on Arnold. The Seahawks officially signed him Aug. 29 after initially agreeing to terms earlier in the month.

The NFL then placed Arnold on the Commissioner Exempt List, preventing him from practicing or playing while allowing him to attend meetings and remain around the team facility.

Head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged the seriousness of Arnold’s legal situation when Seattle pursued him, saying the Seahawks intended to allow the legal process to play out while the league determined whether Arnold would eventually be permitted to return.

Hilton’s guilty plea doesn’t determine Arnold’s guilt or innocence, but the requirement that he testify gives prosecutors another co-defendant who can provide evidence as Arnold’s case moves forward.