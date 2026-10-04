Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold Faces Upcoming Hearing With NFL Return on Hold

The Seattle Seahawks’ wait on Terrion Arnold is approaching another checkpoint.

Arnold, who has yet to practice or play for Seattle while on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, is scheduled for a status hearing Monday, Oct. 5, in Tampa, Florida. Seahawks reporter Dan Viens reminded followers Saturday that the hearing is set for 9 a.m. ET and could offer a better idea of where Arnold’s case goes from here.

Viens described a status hearing as “a check-in on where his case stands and what comes next,” adding that it could clarify the timeline and whether plea discussions are underway. He also cautioned that the hearing may simply result in another court date.

The Seahawks signed Arnold on Aug. 29 despite an unresolved criminal case, and the former Detroit Lions first-round pick was then placed on the Commissioner Exempt List. He is allowed inside the team facility and can attend meetings, but he can’t practice or play while on the list.

Arnold’s Hearing Could Offer Seahawks More Clarity

Monday’s proceeding isn’t a trial, nor does it guarantee Arnold’s legal situation sees a resolution.

NBC Sports reported in August that Arnold’s arraignment went over Zoom and that his next scheduled appearance would be the Oct. 5 status hearing, which he will need to attend in person in Tampa. The trial date is currently unknown.

Arnold faces eight felony charges connected to an alleged February kidnapping and armed robbery in Tampa. Authorities have accused him of helping direct an attack on three men after property worth more than $250,000 reportedly stolen from an Airbnb.

Arnold and his representatives have denied the allegations. His attorney argued during the bond process that prosecutors had not shown Arnold knew or directed what his associates intended to do. A Florida judge later set bond at $1 million, and Arnold got a release from custody before the Detroit Lions waived him June 29.

The legal process has followed Arnold into his next NFL stop. NFL.com reported after Seattle officially signed him that the league would place Arnold on the Commissioner Exempt List once his contract goes through. The designation keeps him away from practices and games while allowing him to remain around the organization.

That leaves Monday as the next public marker in a case with vagueness about when, or whether, Arnold will become available.

Seahawks Have Kept Arnold Preparing for Playing

The Seahawks knew there was no football payoff ASAP when they signed Arnold.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said in September that Arnold was still taking part in what he could behind the scenes.

“He’s in the building and being part of our program and learning the heck out of our defense,” Macdonald said, according to NBC Sports. “Keep training and stay ready for when there’s an opportunity.”

That opportunity is undefined.

Arnold entered the league as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and started 22 of 24 games over two seasons with Detroit. He recorded 18 passes defensed and one interception during that span, according to the Seahawks’ official roster page, giving Seattle a young, experienced cornerback to develop if his status changes.

The Seahawks have been able to carry Arnold without using a spot on their 53-man roster, but the exempt-list designation also prevents them from seeing him on the practice field. Any return would require the league to remove him from the list.

That’s why the hearing is worth watching without treating it as a finish line. It may provide a clearer timeline, reveal whether the case is moving toward a negotiated resolution or simply produce another date.