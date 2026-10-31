Seahawks Get Major Update on RB Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks could have a chance to make a major addition to their backfield before the NFL trade deadline.

The Seahawks have been seen as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the biggest names expected to hit the trade block ahead of next week’s deadline. Though the Colts had thrown cold water on trade talk leading up to the weekend, but a new report indicates that they relented and are now considering trade offers for the former Pro Bowl running back.

NFL Trade Rumors: Jonathan Taylor Hitting Trade Block

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Colts changed their stance on Taylor, talking to multiple teams on a potential deal.

“The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told ESPN and NFL Network,” the pair reported. “Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources.”

The Seahawks are among the suitors for Taylor, but would have plenty of competition as there are at least four other contending teams angling to land the running back.

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said,” the report added.

The Colts have become sellers ahead of the trade deadline, shipping away defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Seahawks are already beneficiaries, landing Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in a deal earlier in the week.

Seahawks Could Use Boost in the Backfield

The Seahawks have struggled to establish a strong running game after the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency. The team has struggled through injuries, with Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price both missing extended stretches.

Former Seahawks cornerback turned NFL analyst Richard Sherman believes his former team should make an aggressive bid to land Taylor.

“I think a team they’ve already made a trade with, the Seattle Seahawks, would be in the mix for Jonathan Taylor as well,” Sherman said in an Oct. 29 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I’m sure John Schneider and Ed Dodds are having those conversations right now about what it would take.

“I’m guessing it would take a Day 1 pick and maybe a little bit more to get Jonathan Taylor out of Indianapolis. He’s the guy who could help this team the most. Everybody needs great running backs, but they need one really badly.”