Seahawks Make Sudden Roster Reversal With Former 3rd-Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have reversed course on a pair of veterans ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Seattle announced Wednesday that running back Velus Jones Jr. has been signed back to the 53-man roster, just one day after the team released the former third-round pick.

The corresponding move was equally notable. Wide receiver and special teams standout Irv Charles was released and subsequently signed to the practice squad — one day after Seattle activated him from injured reserve.

In other words, Jones and Charles have switched places twice in a little more than 24 hours.

Seahawks Flip Jones Jr., Charles Again

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 04: Velus Jones Jr. #33 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s transaction initially appeared to clear the way for Charles to make his long-awaited debut.

Seattle activated Charles from injured reserve and released Jones Jr. to create the necessary roster spot. Jones then rejoined the practice squad later that day.

By Wednesday, the Seahawks had flipped the arrangement. Their explanation put forward some important context, as both players are vested veterans and therefore don’t have to pass through waivers before re-signing.

That allowed Seattle to move Jones from the active roster to the practice squad Tuesday, then perform essentially the same maneuver with Charles a day later.

Jones, the No. 71 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL draft, has appeared in four of Seattle’s first five games this season. His role has come primarily on special teams, and he has yet to record a rushing attempt.

His return to the 53-man roster also gives Seattle another backfield option while Zach Charbonnet continues working his way back from a torn ACL.

Head coach Mike Macdonald indicated earlier this week that Charbonnet was unlikely to play against Denver. The Seahawks have leaned on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani with Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price unavailable.

Charles Can Make Seahawks Debut

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The latest transaction doesn’t close the door on Charles playing Thursday.

Seattle specifically noted that it can elevate Charles from the practice squad before kickoff, preserving the possibility of his first regular-season appearance with the Seahawks.

That would come after a long wait.

The Seahawks acquired Charles from the New York Jets in May for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick. He missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered late in 2024.

Seattle president of football operations John Schneider made the team’s interest in Charles’ special teams ability clear after he landed on injured reserve.

“He’s a dominant gunner,” Schneider said at the time.

Charles recorded 14 special teams tackles and blocked a punt over 25 games with New York in 2023 and 2024. He also appeared as a full participant on Seattle’s estimated Tuesday practice report, an indication his knee isn’t the primary obstacle to playing.

His status currently comes down to another roster decision.

A day after Charles appeared headed for his Seahawks debut and Jones appeared headed off the active roster, both players are right back where the week began — at least until Seattle’s next move.