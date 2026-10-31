Seahawks Get Major RB Injury Boosts Ahead of Bears Game

The Seattle Seahawks will welcome a massive boost to their backfield before Monday night’s contest against the Chicago Bears.

Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are both expected to play in the Nov. 2 contest after avoiding injury designations on Seattle’s final injury report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the development Saturday, Oct. 31, reporting that both players are on track to suit up against Chicago.

The news is particularly significant for Charbonnet, who is expected to make his 2026 season debut after recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last season’s playoffs.

Price, meanwhile, looks to return following a four-game absence caused by a chest injury.

Their potential availability gives Seattle two additional offensive weapons as the organization attempts to build on its 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet Expected to Make Season Debut

Charbonnet’s anticipated return marks a major development for Seattle, which has been without one of its most productive running backs throughout the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL during the Seahawks’ divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January, subsequently undergoing surgery in February.

Before the injury, Charbonnet had enjoyed his most productive NFL campaign, rushing for 730 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 2025.

According to the Seahawks’ official website, he became the franchise’s first running back to record double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season since Marshawn Lynch accomplished the feat in 2014.

Seattle activated Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 22, although the organization elected to hold him out of its matchup against Kansas City three days later.

Head coach Mike Macdonald had previously emphasized that the team was following a carefully constructed recovery plan.

“We’re going along with the plan,” Macdonald said on Oct. 23, according to Seahawks.com.

Macdonald also confirmed that Charbonnet had not suffered any setbacks during his rehabilitation.

The veteran’s absence had become a significant concern for Seattle’s rushing attack, which entered Week 7 ranked 18th in the NFL with 107.2 rushing yards per game, per NFL.com.

And while Charbonnet’s workload against Chicago remains uncertain, his expected return gives the Seahawks another proven option near the goal line.

Seahawks Also Receive Jadarian Price Update

The news surrounding Price provides another welcome development for Seattle’s offense.

The rookie running back, whom the Seahawks selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft out of Notre Dame, has not appeared in a game since Week 3.

Price initially suffered a chest injury during Seattle’s Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals before aggravating the issue in practice ahead of Week 4.

The Seahawks subsequently placed him on injured reserve, requiring him to miss at least four games.

However, Price was designated to return to practice Thursday, Oct. 29, opening the door for his return against Chicago.

The 23-year-old then participated fully in Friday’s practice after limitation on Thursday, further signaling a well-progressing recovery.

Price recorded 119 rushing yards on 28 carries during his first three NFL appearances, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also contributed four receptions for 21 yards, although he lost two fumbles.

His return could complicate the Seahawks’ running back rotation, particularly with Emanuel Wilson having handled a substantial portion of the workload during the team’s injury troubles.

Seattle will also need to formally activate Price from injured reserve before he can participate Monday night.

Nevertheless, having both Price and Charbonnet available would represent a considerable improvement in backfield depth as the Seahawks prepare for a pivotal prime-time contest.

With two running backs potentially returning simultaneously, the biggest question now centers on how Macdonald intends to distribute carries against Chicago.