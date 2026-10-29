Seattle Seahawks Tryout Two Wideouts Ahead Of Bears Game

Prior to Monday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Seattle Seahawks brought in two wide receivers for a tryout on Wednesday with Rashid Shaheed potentially on the mend. Shaheed injured his knee in Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While early returns indicate that he should not miss much time if any, the Seahawks seek an insurance policy in case they need depth assistance in the short term. Jacob De Jesus and Kole Wilson are the two players visiting Seattle.

As an undrafted rookie, De Jesus previously trained with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason before failing to make the final 53-man roster. In two years at the University of Nevada, he made first-team All-Mountain West in both seasons. His poor athletic profile hampers his professional potential; he’s too slow (4.59 40 yard dash) for his size (~5’1”).

Wilson also is an undrafted free agent, but he spent the offseason with the Cleveland browns. He signed a three year contract worth $3.105 million, yet only $55,000 of that was guaranteed upon signing. The Browns signed him to the practice squad shortly after roster cuts, but he was also released on September 18th. He played college football at Incarante Word, Texas State University, and Baylor University. He had a 86th percentile RAS Score, per MathBomb.

Seattle Seahawks Workout Two Wide Receivers With Shaheed Potentially Out Against the Chicago Bears

When we compare De Jesus and Wilson, both have intriguing strengths: De Jesus performed well in college while Wilson seems like an above average athlete. That being said, both also have dramatic drawbacks: De Jesus is a poor athlete and Wilson is very unproven. Yet, the Seattle Seahawks also only need one of them for a short amount of time.

Montorie Foster Jr. recently resigned with the Seahawks to the practice squad after being waived from the active roster. If Shaheed is out against the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks can promote Foster Jr. and sign one of De Jesus or Wilson to the practice squad. Foster Jr. was a massive highlight during HBO’s Hard Knocks prior to the NFL season.

Shaheed’s Suspected Absence Could Test Seattle’s Depth at Wide Receiver

Obviously, as long as Jaxson Smith-Njigba is healthy, the Seattle Seahawks should be fine at wide receiver. However, behind Shaheed, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton are the only two other options with receiving experience. Irvin Charles is also on the 53-man roster, but he is more of a special teams player than a true receiver. Seattle may need to promote someone like Foster Jr. before they play the Chicago Bears.

Other receivers on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad are Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Ricky White III, and Malick Meiga. However, Foster Jr. clearly has the better chance at being promoted because he made the 53-man roster initially after training camp.