Seattle Seahawks QB Trade Speculation Involves Sam Darnold Returning to Minnesota Vikings

With the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 4-4, analyst Rob Staton believes the organization could trade starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the Minnesota Vikings this NFL Trade Deadline. Backup quarterback Drew Lock now starts for the Seattle Seahawks as Darnold recovers from a quad injury. However, perhaps this may be an opportunity for the Seahawks to move on from Darnold to prepare for the future.

The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback because Kyler Murray has struggled. Murray is injured this week, so Carson Wentz takes his place. Darnold has familiarity with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, and their new general manager Nolan Teasley came from the Seattle Seahawks front office. While an uncomfortable thought, there may be more smoke to this than fans realize.

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Earlier on Friday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed that he currently watches the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation very attentively. He said, “I’m watching the Vikings QB position. Especially when they have an all world defense that’s good enough to win a Super Bowl where they need the QB to play well. Where they need the offense to produce. Again, with everything going on, I’m watching the Vikings QB position.”

The quarterback trade market is a bit ambiguous. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may be available. However, the Chargers have shown no interest in selling this deadline despite being winless. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins also is rumored to be available, yet they also want to keep developing Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones also was mentioned, but there seems to be little smoke around him. Considering all of that, Darnold is possibly a realistic trade option to move teams sooner than expected.

Seattle Seahawks Trade Hypothesis Sends Sam Darnold To Minnesota Vikings

Head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged Darnold is now week to week with his quad injury. Throughout the season, debate pits Seahawks fans against each other about who should be the starting quarterback. When Darnold missed time earlier in the year, Lock came in and gave two effective performances against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. As soon as Darnold returned, Seattle’s offense began to consistently struggle. If Lock continues to perform at a high level, the Seahawks may be forced to continue with him at quarterback, leaving Darnold suddenly available for trade.

Financially, the Seattle Seahawks would take on a significant dead cap penalty throughout the remainder of Darnold’s contract. That means the compensation for Darnold would have to be close to a first round pick. Yet, the Vikings are also over the cap, meaning they would also have to send some players in the deal. An example deal would be Minnesota’s 2027 first round pick, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and running back Jordan Mason for Sam Darnold and possibly a lesser draft selection.

Seahawks Must Think About Their Future With Playoff Hopes Now At Risk

Throughout his tenure as general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, John Schneider continues to be a step ahead of where his team is going. With the Russell Wilson trade, he recognized that the team was not where it needed to be to contend for a championship. Further, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and pivoting to Darnold was a brilliant move that helped the team win another Super Bowl ring. With how Darnold has played, the Seahawks do not look like a Super Bowl contender right now. Maybe that will change. However, considering where they are at, everything should be on the table for the defending Super Bowl Champions.